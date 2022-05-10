Covid, the secret of asymptomatics discovered in the DNA

Listen to the audio version of the article

The secret of asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 is in the mutations of three genes and having discovered them means both being able to predict whether an individual who contracts the infection will not have the symptoms or have them in a non-serious way, and having the tools to design new drugs : the discovery of the genetic factors at the origin of asymptomatic cases published in the journal Genetics in Medicine, by Ceinge-Biotecnologie of Naples is full of implications.

The research was coordinated by Mario Capasso and Achille Iolascon, both professors of Medical Genetics at the Federico II University of Naples, who made the data available online to all researchers in the world. Pellegrino Cerino, from the Zooprophylactic Institute of Portici, and Massimo Zollo, coordinator of the Covid del Ceinge task force and professor of Genetics at Federico II, collaborated in the study.

The genes involved

There are three genes involved in asymptomatic infections, they are called Masp1, Colec10 and Colec11 and belong to the lectin family of proteins, the protein involved in the cell recognition process. They were identified by analyzing the DNA samples of about 800 individuals who remained asymptomatic after SarsCoV2 infection, despite having risk factors such as advanced age.

Levels of future applications

“We can imagine three levels of future applications,” said Capasso. The first is the genetic analysis of the mutations: “You will be able to tell us which subjects are predisposed to have an asymptomatic or less severe form, integrating the data on the mutations with other genetic data that are emerging internationally”; in practice, combinations of mutations related to the less severe forms could be obtained in this way. The second level concerns the analysis of the proteins produced by the three genes: “They are indicators of inflammation and by measuring them in the blood of patients, in extensive studies, we could identify who is predisposed to more or less severe forms”, notes Capasso.

Pharmacological applications

The third level concerns pharmacological applications. For example, drugs active against the three genes, tested in the past against other inflammatory diseases, could also be tested on Covid-19 patients. For the future, the researcher added, “we would like to complete the puzzle, expanding the DNA collection”, considering that the reaction to the SarsCoV2 virus infection represents “a complex trait, due to various factors, such as age, sex, genetics. This will be possible thanks to advanced bioinformatics analyzes and new generation sequencers that allow us to read the entire genome of an individual ».