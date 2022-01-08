Covid, the Serie A does not stop but the stadiums could return behind closed doors. “Sub judice” (without 3-0) the 4 skipped matches- Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci and Monica Colombo

Draghi-Gravina phone call. Lega Serie A does not want to stop or play without an audience. The sports judge ruled on the 4 matches missed in Serie A. Cairo: The facilities remain open as in England. Turin-Fiorentina Monday

A polite but firm phone call. The Prime Minister Mario Draghi



broke the delay and

called Gabriele Gravina , president of the Football Association. The government asks football for responsible cooperation. Certain scenes inside our stadiums, with people without masks, who do not respect distances, who embrace each other at every goal, while the infected increase and the rate of positivity rises, are no longer tolerable. Draghi worried and asked how the various Leagues intend to move in this difficult time. Gravina replied that all the leagues, from Serie B to Lega Pro, including the large amateur area, are stopped but that Serie A cannot do it for obvious reasons of a flooded calendar and fearing the causes of TV. And then the most probable hypothesis arises: to go back to playing behind closed doors. Draghi, at least for now, doesn’t want to stop the championship but could impose stadiums without an audience. In truth, with Gravina it was clear, he would like the decision to isolate himself to come directly from Serie A.

And while, with the decision of the sports judge arrived on Saturday 8 January, the results of the four missed matches on the last day of Serie A are officially sub judice (without any 3-0) – Atalanta-Turin, Bologna-Inter, Fiorentina-Udinese and Salernitana-Venice (a decision will be taken for Udinese-Salernitana on January 18 – it seems clear that Serie A will not follow this directive. Gravina promptly informed Dal Pino, who this theme inaugurated the electrifying assembly of presidents. The clubs do not want to play behind closed doors, let alone stop. The League firmly reaffirms its confidence in being able to continue its competitions as scheduled thanks to the application of the organizational regulations approved by the Council . Closed doors must be decided by the government. And in that case the Serie A will work to get the refreshments like the other categories hard hit by the pandemic. We are on diametrically opposed positions. Draghi, pushed by the intransigent Speranza, the Minister of Health, could feel free to close the stadiums at any time for two or three weeks while waiting for the epidemiological curve to go down.

The tense situation. And football hangs in uncertainty. In the long assembly Urbano Cairo, president of Turin and RCS MediaGroup, openly criticized the protocol. A document that has little value in the face of local health authorities, but does not safeguard the product or the regularity of the championship. Furthermore, perhaps it would have been better to have it shared by the assembly rather than by the Council alone. Cairo would like to marry the Premier model, that is to play when it is really possible to do so and without having to resort to inexperienced Spring. Other clubs are also on the same position, including those blocked at the first return, from Udinese to Salernitana and so to Bologna. In Cairo, stadiums are also at heart: In conditions of safety, they must remain open. As happens with other industrial sectors that continue to coexist with Covid. It should also be remembered that football received minimal refreshments, certainly not adequate, the clear and shared message to be sent to the government. Without an audience, 4 or 5 clubs could risk bankruptcy.

There are many open fronts. Wednesday the summit with the ministers Gelmini, Speranza and the undersecretary Vezzali, should help the movement to fight the emergency. Various proposals, from the return on the bubble to the administration of the third dose for everyone, especially the attempt to standardize the decisions of the ASL against which the League does not give up fighting. The legal office in via Rosellini has already started negotiations to challenge the measures of the local health companies that blocked the matches on the day of the Befana, while the ASL of Naples, on the other hand, asked for a report from the De Laurentiis club on the employment of Turin of Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani, who according to the stringent interpretation of the rules should have remained in quarantine.

But today is already the eve of another complicated day. The League wants to play as many games as possible: Torino-Fiorentina should be moved to Monday when the grenades have finished quarantine. On Friday the Juric boys would have been allowed to train individually and today, after another round of tampons, they could do it in groups. Verona-Salernitana, despite a new positive among the Campania, will be played on Sunday at 20.45. For Cagliari-Bologna we are looking for a solution shared with the clubs. Udinese has 5 new positives and the challenge with Atalanta on the high seas. Football in the time of Covid a continuous battle.