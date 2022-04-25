Covid: the “Shanghai inmates” and that video stronger than censorship

Covid, the inmates of Shanghai: the video censored by the Chinese authorities

The “Voices of April” are six minutes of freedom that Chinese censorship has failed to block and who is telling the whole world what is happening in Shanghai right now.

It is a short film that brings together audio fragments of official government announcements, recordings of dialogues between neighbors, between public employees and exasperated citizens, truck drivers assigned to deliver the daily rations of food to people forced to stay at home.

They are outbursts, voices that give substance to pain and to frustration of millions of people since, in the space of a few hours, the zero-Covid policy led the Chinese authorities to decree a new martial lockdown in the city that represents the financial heart of China.

The author of this short film – which went viral in a few hours in spite of the continuous attempts of the authorities’ censorship to stem its diffusion – calls himself Strawberry Fields Forever and said he did not expect such a fuss and tried to reverse the direction of the flow, urging the citizens of social networks not to share it. Too late. S.

In the various networks, an all-out battle has arisen between internet users and Chinese authorities. The more the video was removed, the more it reappeared, one way or another, on WeChat or through QR codes inserted on movie posters of a completely different genre. And now it is no longer possible to stop it.

The video does not show people but only hears voices that can be heard as it scrolls across the monitor the ghostly skyline of the deserted city.

An ‘armored’ condominium from the lockdown imposed by the Shanghai authorities

It is in black and white and marks day by day the weeks of April that have reduced the inhabitants of the metropolis to prostration. It begins with the voices of the pandemic Prevention and Control officials at the press conference on March 15: “Currently Shanghai is not in lockdown and we do not see the need for it (…) Shanghai plays a vital role in the economy of the whole country… ”. Thirteen days after the lockdown arrives, all right. And it’s very hard. As told by the Italians who still find themselves closed in their homes, often as small as cells, the stairwells are sealed off, power is removed from the elevators of the skyscrapers.

The “Voices of April” tell, on the ghostly images of Shanghai, of hospitals without beds, of positive people at Covid weight capacity in quarantine centers, hoped for by children and pets (the latter killed without mercy) and forced to sleep on the floor. People who get sick but cannot find an ambulance to take them to the hospital also because there is no longer a free bed in the hospital.

Truckers are heard to admit that the food they are distributing in homes to people who cannot go down to buy “is rotten” … One of these truckers is supposed to feed his fellow citizens but he doesn’t even have a sip of water for himself. A resident and a local government employee of Pudong on the phone: “Do you know that the food rations we are receiving are for the Baoshan district? How will they feel when they do not receive the food intended for them? And it happened in the last two days ”.

The video continues with the screams of the inhabitants in the square, demonstrations that no one can see but that make themselves heard in the viral video: “Give us rations! Give us rations! (Give us our rations!). “The virus may not kill, but hunger will.” Residents who protest that food is not arriving are told to wait for the announcements: “Should we wait while we starve?”.

There is no food and no information. On April 3, a resident calls the neighborhood committee secretary demanding information: “Nobody tells us anything“. The answer: “This work destroys my soul, my body and my mind are completely consumed”. On 7 April a sick father is calling an ambulance but no one comes to pick him up: “You all have parents, how can you do such a thing?”.

On the evening of April 12tha desperate mother asks the neighbors for medicines, her son has a high fever and more than 300 people are waiting for an ambulance and the neighborhood committee has no more medicines.

On April 20, authorities say the number of new cases is decreasing and the spread of the virus in the community appears to be under control.

The short film ends here, with a message of hope that can be read from different points of view: “Get well soon, Shanghai“.