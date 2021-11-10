Covid, the situation in Europe: record cases in Austria, hospitals at the limit in Slovenia. WHO: “It is the only continent with rising positives”

The peak in Austria, Slovenia And Slovakia, i 40 thousand cases in England and the “Clear worsening” in France with the government on who goes there for i “Warning signs” that “are multiplying”. And theWorld Health Organization to certify how globally in the first week of November there was a “slight upward trend” depended on it alone European region, the only one to record an increase in Sars-CoV-2 infections (+ 7%), unlike the other regions which report stable or declining numbers.

Also deaths they are growing in Europe (+ 10%), while they are decreasing in other regions and globally, with beyond 48 thousand new deaths reported (-4%). As of 7 November – reads the WHO report – they have been registered since the beginning of the emergency beyond 249 million cases Covid confirmed e over 5 million deaths. The regions that in the last week analyzed by the WHO report the highest weekly incidence rates of Covid-19 per 100 thousand inhabitants are the European region (208.9 new cases per 100 thousand) and the Americas (68.6 out of 100 thousand). In absolute terms, the largest number of new Sars-Cov-2 infections was reported by United States (510,968 new cases, -3%), Russia (281.305, + 3%), UK (252.104, -12%), Turkey (197,335, + 8%) e Germany (169,483 new cases, + 29%)

As for the last 24 hours theAustria – where 65% of the population is vaccinated – has set the record for new Covid infections with 11,400 cases. In 7 days, out of 100 thousand people, 700 are positive, the ministries of Health and the Interior announced. If the trend of the fourth epidemic continues in this way, and the November 24 the 7-day incidence rate will be one thousand out of 100 thousand, the intensive care wards will be full, they pointed out.

Also in Slovenia the contagion curve remains high despite the new restrictive measures adopted last Friday by the government. According to data from the National Institute for Public Health (Nijz), in the last 24 hours out of 10,571 molecular tests carried out, 4,481 tested positive, with one incidence equal to 42.4%: this is the second highest number of new positives since the beginning of the pandemic, after the record recorded a week ago with 4,515 cases in a single day. There have been 20 deaths since yesterday, 889 hospitalized, of which 191 need treatment in intensive care. According to health experts, the main problem to manage this stage is the lack of qualified personnel for intensive care, both Covid and ordinary.

The peak of infections is expected between the end of November and the beginning of December, with a prospect of beyond 1,200 hospitalized with the coronavirus and over 250 intensive care. As the head of the covid intensive care unit at Ljubljana University Polyclinic Hospital (UKC) said, Matja Jereb, with this number of infections it is likely to have to resort to help from abroad to cope with health care. Despite attempts to speed up the vaccination campaign, the numbers are not improving. Currently 57% of the population has been vaccinated with one dose and 53.4% ​​with the second. According to the CNR, the increase in the incidence in North East of Italy also depends on the flows arriving from Eastern Europe through the Slovenian border.

The new positives in the UK, with 39,836 cases ascertained in the last 24 hours, while deaths return to drop which, albeit still burdened by the statistical delay of data referring in part to the weekend, pass to 212 against 262 on Tuesday. Difficult situation even in Slovakia with a new record since the beginning of the pandemic, with 7,055 positivity, while some hospitals they are forced to move patients with Covid-19 because saturated. The number of people needing hospital care has reached a total of 2,478, with 370 admitted this week, the ministry always made known. About 80% of hospitalized people are not fully vaccinated.