Covid, the situation in France improves, tomorrow via restrictions – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, 01 FEB – On the eve of the easing of restrictions against the pandemic in France – among other things, the end of access limits in sites open to the public, the stop to mandatory teleworking and outdoor masks – the government confirms “encouraging signs” on the Covid-19 front, even if – said the spokesman Gabriel Attal – “it is better to remain cautious”.



Three months after the start of the rise in infections, the daily number of positive cases seems to have passed its peak a week ago and has begun to decline.



At the same time, resuscitation patients have continued to decline for a couple of weeks.



With 334,000 positive cases every day (average over the last week), the 6 / o day of consecutive descent was reached, with a 7% drop in the indicator. The Delta variant has practically disappeared. The signs of decline are particularly evident in the Paris region, Ile-de-France, where the fifth wave had exploded earlier than in the rest of the country: about 40,000 positive cases per day, compared to 70,000 3 weeks ago.



The situation remains tense in hospitals, where the peak normally comes a few days after that of infections: 32,000 patients with Covid, a number close to the absolute record of a year ago. But with a difference: the share of patients infected with Covid-19 but hospitalized for other diseases reaches 30%, compared to 15% a year ago. The situation in intensive care is even better, where the number of Covid patients has never exceeded 4,000 (it arrived between 6 and 7,000 during the previous waves) and has been decreasing for 10 days. (HANDLE).

