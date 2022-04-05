Covid, the situation of the contagion in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

A slight upsurge in the positivity rate in Lombardy, foreseeable after the usual weekend decline during which the smallest number of investigations made usually contributes to altering the overall data. This is what emerges from the photograph taken in the usual bulletin of the Lombardy Region.

Compared to 93,356 swabs carried out, there are 11,666 new positives (for a positivity rate of 12.4%yesterday stopped at 12.1%), when in the previous bulletin there were only 2,512but on a basis of just over 24 thousand swabs.

The number of people admitted to intensive care in Lombard hospitals decreased by 6, while the number of patients in the medical area increased by 52, reaching 1,159 in total. Lastly, the crosses: 18 victims of the virus who have been added in the last 24 hours, for a total of 39,347 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Coming to our province, 1,500 new cases are touched in a single day (1,499 to be precise): if yesterday, in the circumstances already highlighted, only 372 were registered, on Saturday the figure did not go beyond the threshold of 1,167.

Finally, here is the number of new cases by province: Milan: 3,709 of which 1,611 in the city of Milan; Bergamo: 742; Brescia: 1,499; Como: 672; Cremona: 365; Lecco: 547; Praise: 177; Mantua: 689; Monza and Brianza: 1,019; Pavia: 672; Sondrio: 123; Varese: 1.125.

In Italy

The positivity rate returns to rise also at the national level, after the weekend parenthesis which, as usual, sees a net decline in the number of tampons performed. The latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health counts 88,173 new infections from coronavirus in the span of 24 hours, while yesterday there were 30,630. This compared to 588,576 molecular and antigenic buffers, more than double the 211,214 of yesterday.

The victims are 194, an increase compared to 125 yesterday. The number of victims registered since the beginning of the pandemic exceeds 160 thousand: 160,103. The positivity rate, as mentioned, rises and touches 15%, reaching 14.98% to be exact, up from 14.5% yesterday. There are 471 patients admitted to intensive care, 12 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 57. There are 10,246 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 5 more than yesterday.

