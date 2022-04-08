Covid, the situation of the contagion in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Against 72,825 swabs carried out, there are 9,368 the new positives recorded by the last bulletin on the Covid-19 front issued by the Region: yesterday there were 9,094 on a lower total swab basis, 68,102. In Lombardy the positivity rate was 12.8%, down from yesterday when it was 13.3%.

In detail, there are 40 current patients in intensive care (ie 5 more than yesterday), while there are 1,088 hospitalized patients in the medical area in Lombard hospitals, with a decrease of 56 units. The deaths in the last 24 hours were instead 29, for a total of 39,388 since the beginning of the pandemic.

As for our province, in Brescia there are 1,204 new cases from the previous bulletin.

Details of the infections by province are shown below: Milan: 3,107 of which 1,383 in the city of Milan; Bergamo: 567; Brescia: 1,204; Como: 478; Cremona: 300; Lecco: 389; Praise: 123; Mantua: 475; Monza and Brianza: 836; Pavia: 496; Sondrio: 135; Varese: 959.

In Italy

I am instead 69,596 new infections from Covid in Italy in the last 24 hours, Yesterday there were 69,278. The victims are instead 150, stable compared to the 150 yesterday.

The swabs performed were 469,803, yesterday they were 461,448. The positivity rate is 14.8%, down from 15% yesterday. There are 471 patients admitted to intensive care, 5 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 65. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 10,078, or 86 less than yesterday.

