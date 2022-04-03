Covid, the situation of the contagion in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

With 52,432 swabs carried out it is 6,371 the number of new positives to the coronavirus recorded in Lombardy in the last 24 hours, with a positive rate down to 12.1% (yesterday was 13.1%). The number of hospitalized in intensive care is slightly increasing (+4, total 44), as well as in the other departments for Covid treatment (+3, total 1081). The number of deaths is 35 for a total of 19,315 since the start of the pandemic.

As regards the provinces, 2,153 new cases were reported in Milan, 394 in Bergamo, in Brescia 754in Como 387, in Cremona 226, in Lecco 267, in Lodi 101, in Mantua 349, in Monza and Brianza 581, in Pavia 315, in Sondrio 88 and in Varese 532.

In Italy

There are 53,588 new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday 70,803) compared to 364,182 swabs carried out out of a total of 202,264,141 since the beginning of the emergency. This is what we read in the bulletin of the Ministry of Health – Higher Institute of Health. In the past 24 hours there were 118 deaths (yesterday 129) which bring the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 159,784. With those of today, the total cases of Covid in Italy become 14,845,815. Currently the positives are 1,284,016 (+6405), 1,273,510 people in home isolation.

There are 10,017 hospitalized with symptoms, of which 489 in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 13,402,015 with an increase of 48486 units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Lazio (6533), then Campania (6373), Lombardy (6371), Puglia (4929) and Veneto (4881).

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it