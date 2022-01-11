Covid, the story of Cassano. And the wife is unleashed on social media

Luckily, Antonio Cassano is healed from COVID-19 after having also been hospitalized in recent days. Live on Bobo Tv on Twitch, the former footballer of Rome, Inter, Milan And Sampdoria he recounted his misadventure: “I had two days of fever, a bit of tremors, but since I didn’t know what to do at home, at a certain point I went to the hospital. Through the doctor of Sampdoria Rollero I went to the hospital, I did all the tests: everything was perfect, I also did the CT scan and it was a mild pneumonia. They treated me, I returned home in two days, but I came back negative after twenty days ”.

Covid, the story of Cassano

For Cassano it was certainly a difficult experience: “The first days I felt nothing, my eldest son on the 24th tested positive, up to that point I was fine. After 4/5 days I measure the fever 38, it went down and up, I didn’t know what to do and I took it and went to the hospital. From that moment there I have not felt anything, more tastes, more nothing. I went to the hospital, it’s true it could be a cold, it could be a headache, but I’ve never been to the hospital. In the end I lost 6 kg ”, concluded the former player, inviting everyone to get vaccinated.

Covid, the opinion of Cassano’s wife

Even the wife of Cassano, Carolina Marcialis, was infected with the Covid. On social media, the water polo player has decided to expose herself for the first time on the issue relating to the vaccine: “So it’s an uncomfortable topic, but since I have my own opinion, I’ll tell you. I believe that everyone is free to get vaccinated or not, I’m not the one who can judge a person’s choices. Of course, throwing the coin at the risk of dying have the winning coin to get vaccinated and know to take it asymptomatic or in any case in a mild form, I leave you the answer on what is best to do “.

Covid, Carolina’s outburst

After giving your opinion, Carolina he also wanted to tell an episode that involved Cassano and her after the misadventure linked to Covid: “Today my husband and I went to pick up the children from school and a mother made a stand in front of other people telling Antonio not to be vaccinated. Here I think the serious thing is this, people who judge, who speak without knowing, who hear, read things and do not understand shit. The problem is: ok for Covid we have the vaccine but for the stupidity ?! “.

Carolina Marcialis she vented: “This is what scares me, scares me that my children may grow up in a world of jealous, evil people who, if they can spit judgments, do so! Do you want to know how the story ended ?! Antonio and I were silent (also because in a school of nuns it seemed bad to let the sky come down) but unfortunately I bagged Antonio in the car, because he is clear and always speaks in good faith and gives too much confidence to people when you are to make bar talk (like “I’m afraid of the vaccine I don’t want to do it” things I think we all said at the beginning !!) you have to be careful who you talk to because you find yourself saying you don’t and you are even a NoVax . Here’s the thing that scares me the most is this ”, concluded the wife of Cassano.

