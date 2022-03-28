Covid, the study in Nature: “The prospect of highly virulent variants is very real”. Harmless endemic? “Wrong and premature theories”

Let us not have false illusions: if the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, Omicron, it seems more docile is not because the pandemic is weakening or dying out. “It’s a coincidence and the ongoing rapid antigenic evolution is likely to produce new variants that could escape immunity and be more severe,” they warn Peter V. Markov, Nikolaos I. Stilianakistwo Italian scientists from Ispra, e Aris Katzourakis ofOxford Universityin a recent study published in the journal Nature.

It is undeniable that the relatively milder infections caused by the Omicron variant, coupled with the fact that population immunity is now certainly higher than in the past, have led us to look with – perhaps too much – optimism into the future of this pandemic. There has been talk of harmless endemic. And also of widespread immunity, mainly due to vaccines and previous infections. But the truth is that these, according to the three scientists, are ideas born from “erroneous and premature theories“.

“The idea that viruses will evolve to be less virulent to spare their hosts is one of the most persistent myths about the evolution of pathogens”, They say. The reality, in fact, would be quite different. “Virulence is shaped by complex interactions between factors in both the host and the pathogen,” explain the scientists. “Viruses evolve to maximize their transmissibility and sometimes this can be related to increased virulence.” In this case, the Sars-CoV-2 virus, in addition to being more contagious, could cause more serious infections. In short, the lower severity of Omicron is certainly not a good predictor for future variants. “The prospect of future VOCs (variants of concern, ed) characterized by the potentially disastrous combination of the ability to reinfect due to immune leakage and high virulence is unfortunately very real”, underline the three scholars.

It could be concluded that the views of Markov, Stilianakis and Katzourakis are pessimistic. But no less likely for this. “The researchers – he comments Giuseppe Novelli, geneticist of the Tor Vergata University of Rome – underline how the high transmissibility, the availability of numerous animal host reservoirs, the phenomenon of declining immunity and, above all, the antigenic evolution contribute to the continuous persistence of Sars-CoV-2 in man “. Which then seems to be what’s happening.

Another common belief that the three scientists “debunk” is based on the fact that widespread vaccination and immunity induced by Sars-CoV-2 infections are guarantees in the future of mild infections. “This idea ignores a central feature – say Markov, Stilianakis and Katzourakis – of the biology of Sars-CoV-2: antigenic evolution, that is, an ongoing modification of the viral antigenic profile in response to the host’s immune pressures. High rates of antigenic evolution can result in immune escape, that is, a reduced ability of the immune system to prevent reinfection and therefore a potentially serious disease “. At the population level, scientists believe this can increase viral load by increasing rates of reinfection and severe disease.

Following this perspective, Omicron’s “docility” begins to scare. “Omicron – the scientists reflect – has clearly demonstrated that Sars-CoV-2 is capable of a remarkable antigenic escape in a relatively short period of time. The variant has at least 50 amino acid mutations from the ancestral Wuhan lineage and it is from the antigenic point of view highly divergent from the previous VOCs “. Its explosive spread in highly immunized populations revealed that these mutations allow Omicron to infect even those with defenses. The diversity among the sub-lineages of the Omicron family is also very concerning.

Before Omicron at least three variants showed immune escape mutations – Beta, Gamma and Delta – and for the experts “nothing today suggests that antigenic evolution will slow down in the future. On the contrary, VOCs are only the tip of the ‘evolutionary iceberg’. Hundreds of Sars-CoV-2 lineages continually diverge from each other over time and evolutionary theory predicts increasing possibilities of immune escape variants in the future ”.

However, Novelli underlines another aspect, certainly less pessimistic. “From an evolutionary point of view, what is valuable to a ‘parasite’ is not killing the host; rather, having a host that produces the maximum amount of parasitic offspring, ”he explains. “SARS-CoV2 is a perfect example. The infected – he continues – were at least half a billion: mortality was therefore high in absolute numbers, but at least 98% of the infected survived and helped spread the virus. Thousands of mutations in the virus have occurred since the start of the pandemic, most of them biologically neutral; at the moment the predominant ‘Omicron’ variant seems to be a compromise between high infectivity and relatively low mortality: seen from the point of view of the virus, the compromise is good, but not necessarily yet optimal “.

However, it is not easy to predict the virulence of a pathogen. “There are many factors at play – underlines Novelli – including the genetic characteristics of the host. The genetic variation in host susceptibility to SARS-CoV2 is impressive. There are many genes involved and others will be found in the future“. The geneticist concludes: “It is urgent to study the mechanisms, circumstances and factors that contribute to the generation of antigenically divergent Sars-CoV-2 variants in immunodeficient individuals and in animal species residing close to humans, which could be SARS-CoV-2 animal reservoirs. This understanding will allow a more reliable assessment of the future burden of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in humans and consequently prepare mitigation and intervention strategies “.

30science for the Fact

The study in Nature