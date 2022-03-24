Covid, the study: lactoferrin reduces negativization times – Chronicle

It reduces the time of negativization at Covid and accelerates the reappearance of smell and taste in patients who have lost it due to the Sars Cov2 virus. New confirmations on the beneficial effects of lactoferrin, a natural protein multifunctional capable of increasing the body’s immune defenses and at the same time carrying out an anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antiviral action. According to one study inter-university, published in Frontiers in Pharmacology and in Journal of Environmental and public Health, and coordinated by Elena Campione, associate professor at the Polyclinic of Tor Vergata, lactoferrin, through interaction with the spike glycoprotein the SARS Cov-2 virus, generates antiviral activity which leads to the reduction of negativization times and the early reappearance of smell and taste, among the most common consequences of Long Covid.

The research is the result of the work of an inter-university group of researchers from the Roman universities of Tor Vergata and La Sapienza. “The spike protein – underline the researchers Daniela Piera Valenti and Luigi Rosa – generates a state of elevated inflammation in the cell and lactoferrin, by binding to the spike protein, contrasts the binding of the virus, and is able to inhibit the infection“. But there is more. As another of the researchers involved in the study, Mattia Falconi observes: Structural bioinformatics studies have also shown that the interaction energy between lactoferrin and the spike protein exists and is consistent, which lactoferrin behaves almost like a small antibody, able to interact directly with the virus “.

Hence, the clinical study of the effectiveness of taking lactoferrin in paucisymptomatic patients, both in hospital and at home. “We evaluated the symptoms and the average time of negativization in patients – explains Professor Campione – and we had very promising preliminary results. Speed ​​in the re-acquisition of taste and smellreduction of negativization times and almost disappearance of long covid symptoms “.

According to the researchers, the results of clinical studies carried out on a sample of Covid-19 patients have shown that, in addition to vaccines, a winning strategy against the virus can be represented, in patients affected by Sars-CoV-2, precisely by a immediate treatment with lactoferrin. “It is enough – explains Emmanuele FM Emanuele, president of the Terzo Pilastro Foundation – International which supported the research – the administration of 1 g of lactoferrin per day, immediately after the positive result of the molecular swab, which is prolonged until the same negativization. , allowing you to avoid hospitalization for the patient. It also appears that lactoferrin is also effective on variants of the virus “.