Covid: the study that shows how the brain changes after a coronavirus infection, even if it is mild

Rebecca Morelle

Science Correspondent, BBC

52 minutes

image source, UK Biobank Caption, Changes were recorded in areas linked to smell and memory.

Being infected with covid-19 can cause changes in the brain, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

The researchers found significant differences in the MRIs done before and after infection.

Even after a mild infection, imaging showed that the overall size of the brain had shrunk slightly, with less gray matter in the regions related to the smell and memory.

It is not known if these changes are permanent.clarify the researchers, who emphasize that the brain has the ability to recover.

“We were looking at an essentially mild infection, so to see that there really were differences in the brain and how much it had changed compared to those who hadn’t been infected was a big surprise,” said Gwenaelle Douaud, lead author of the study and a professor at the Center Wellcome Institute for Integrative Neuroimaging at the University of Oxford.

The UK Biobank project has followed the health of 500,000 people for around 15 years and has a database of scans recorded before the pandemic. This provided a unique opportunity to study the impact of the virus on long-term health.

The researchers rescanned:

401 participants, 4.5 months on average after their infection. 96% with mild covid.

384 participants who did not have covid

Overall brain size in the infected participants had shrunk by between 0.2 and 2%

There were gray matter losses in the olfactory areas, linked to smell, and in regions linked to memory.

Those who had recently recovered from covid had slightly more difficulty performing complex mental tasks.

The researchers still They don’t know if these changes are reversible or if they are really important for health and well-being.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The researchers looked at patients who got COVID-19 early in the pandemic, when the alpha variant was dominant.

“We must keep in mind that the brain is really plasticby that we mean that can heal itselfso there’s a very good chance that, over time, the harmful effects of the infection will go away,” Douaud said.

The most significant loss of gray matter was in the olfactory areas, but it’s not clear if the virus directly attacks this region or if the cells simply die from disuse, after people with covid lose their sense of smell.

It is also unclear whether all variants of the virus cause this damage.

The scans were performed when the original virus and the alpha variant prevailed and the loss of smell and taste were a main symptom.

However, now that the omircon variant prevails, these two symptoms have been drastically reduced.

Caption, Paula Totaro was infected in 2020.

“Your mind is what you’re exercising”

Paula Totaro lost her sense of taste and smell when she contracted covid in March 2020.

“When I lost them it was like living in a bubble or in a vacuum, I found this made me feel really isolated,” she told BBC News.

But after contacting the nonprofit AbScent, which supports people who have lost the ability to smell and taste, he began smell training.

“What smell training does, particularly if you do it twice a day, regularly and religiously, is that it forces you to come into contact with the smell, allow it to return to your nose, and then think about what it is that you’re smelling.” , it says.

“And that connection between what’s in the external world and what’s going into your brain and your mind is what’s being exercised.”

Totaro has already regained most of his sense of smell, though he still has trouble identifying what the different smells are.

“It’s a mix of joy that sense is back, but I still feel a bit of anxiety that I’m still missing.”

In the opinion of Naomi Allen, scientific director of the UK Biobank, the study “raises all kinds of questions that other researchers can investigate further about the effect of coronavirus infection on cognitive function, brain fog and other areas of the brain, to really focus the research on how best to mitigate that.”

image source, UK Biobank Caption, The researchers don’t know if the changes are reversed over time.

David Werring, a professor at the Institute of Neurology at University College London, said other health-related behaviors could have contributed to the observed changes.

“Changes in cognitive function were also subtle and of unclear relevance for daily function”, he clarified.

“And these changes are not necessarily seen in all infected individuals and may not be relevant to newer strains.”