Covid: the study that shows how the brain changes after a coronavirus infection, even if it is mild

Zach 10 hours ago

  • Rebecca Morelle
  • Science Correspondent, BBC

scan

image source, UK Biobank

Caption,

Changes were recorded in areas linked to smell and memory.

Being infected with covid-19 can cause changes in the brain, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

The researchers found significant differences in the MRIs done before and after infection.

Even after a mild infection, imaging showed that the overall size of the brain had shrunk slightly, with less gray matter in the regions related to the smell and memory.

It is not known if these changes are permanent.clarify the researchers, who emphasize that the brain has the ability to recover.

