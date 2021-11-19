Covid, the study: “The pandemic in Europe can still cause at least 300 thousand deaths and another 900 thousand hospitalizations”

With Austria in lockdown since Monday, the Germany increasingly in difficulty and Russia, which recorded over 1,200 deaths in 24 hours, the study that hypothesizes that the pandemic in Europe may still cause at least 300,000 deaths and another 900,000 hospitalizations does not seem so far from a possible reality. The estimate contained in a study conducted by researchers of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and published in preprint on the medRxiv database. The research has therefore not been revised.

Research has calculated what is the potential residual load of Covid in 19 European countries: how many people, that is, can still get sick, need hospitalization or die. To do it has crossed the dynamics of past epidemic waves with various data relating to the susceptibility of the population to the virus (for example people who are immune because already sick from Covid or vaccinated) and on its vulnerability (for example old age).

According to the study, in the 19 countries investigated, the pandemic can cause 300,000 deaths and 900,000 hospitalizations before Sars Cov 2 becomes endemic. However, there is great variability. L’England, for example, according to the study, it is the least vulnerable country thanks to the synergy between various factors: the early start of the vaccination campaign with high vaccination coverage rates reached in the most vulnerable age groups, to which the high rate of infections during previous waves. Italy presents a similar situation. On the other hand, the case of Romania which is the most at risk is speculated. In absolute terms, it is Germany – which is facing its fourth dramatic wave – the country that could pay the highest price: 280,000 hospitalizations and 115,000 deaths are possible.

The one hypothesized by the researchers is worst-case scenario, in which, however, several factors that could have a direct effect on the number of new infections, such as the drop in immunity induced by vaccines, are not taken into account. In any case, the scientists conclude, “it is necessary to continue with non-pharmacological interventions and efforts must be made to obtain high vaccination coverage in the short term to limit the serious outcomes of Covid-19”.

