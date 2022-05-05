Covid, the total deaths are “three times more than those reported”. WHO: “15 million worldwide”

I count on the Covid they don’t come back. About 14.9 million people have died worldwide as a direct or indirect consequence of the coronavirus in the period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021, according to new estimates from the World Health Organization. Almost three times more than officially reported.

MORE INFORMATION

Omicron XQ variant isolated in Brazil for the first time: two infected in Sao Paulo

Covid affects women the most

The data collected by the WHO confirm that the global number of deaths is higher among men (57%) than among women (43%) and even higher in the elderly. “These data, which are sobering, not only indicate the impact of the pandemic, but also the need – comments Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general – that all countries invest in more resilient health systems, capable of maintaining services essential health care systems during crises, including stronger health information and communication systems ”.

Omicron, Ema: the first vaccine adapted to variants in the EU in September. Spikevax for babies has been evaluated for six months

Almost 17% of deaths are concentrated in 10 countries

“Excess mortality is the difference between the number of deaths that have been recorded and those that would be expected in the absence of the pandemic“, said Samira Asma, Deputy Director General of WHO’s Data, Analytics and Delivery for Impact Division. Nearly 70 percent of the excess deaths occurred in 10 countries, Msemburi said, including the United States. In April, India’s health ministry contested WHO’s excess data estimates for that country, calling the data “questionable” in a Twitter statement. Msemburi said India reported 481,000 deaths from Covid-19 over the 24-month period, but the WHO methodology shows there were nearly 10 times as many, estimating 4.74 million excess deaths, with a range from 3.3 million to 6.5 million excess deaths.