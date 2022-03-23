Covid: the treatment in which the vaccine was used to cure the disease and not to prevent it

Zach 2 hours ago Health Leave a comment 48 Views

  • james gallagher
  • BBC Health and Science Correspondent

Ian Lester
Caption,

Ian Lester was unable to leave his home for months.

Ian Lester was stuck at home with a covid infection that had lasted for more than seven months.

And to “release” it, a vaccine was used.

It is the first case in which a vaccine is used to “treat” covid and not to “prevent” it.

Lester, 37, has a weakened immune system that was unable to defeat the virus on its own.

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Fedez hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan

Fedez he was operated on on the abdomen. The rapper has been hospitalized since yesterday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved