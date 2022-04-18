Covid, the trend of the contagion in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Against 12,877 swabs carried out within 24 hours, 1614 are the new positives at Covid in Lombardy. The positivity rate is 12.5%, in line with 12.7% of the last few days.

The situation in the hospitals of Lombardy is stable: there are no changes in the number of people admitted to the ICU, while in the medical areas 11 more people were welcomed within 24 hours.

These are the data by province: Milan 542, Bergamo 128, Brescia 201Como 106, Cremona 37, Lecco 61, Lodi 21, Monza and Brianza 165, Mantova 60, Pavia 114, Sondrio 24, Varese 87.

In Italy

There are 18,380 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 51,993. The victims are instead 79down from the 85 recorded yesterday.

There are 1,216,843 people currently positive, 9,195 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,730,676 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 161,766. The discharged and healed are 14,352,067, with an increase of 27,704 compared to yesterday.

There are 105,739 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 334,224. The positivity rate is 17.4%, up from 15% yesterday. There are 411 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 39. There are 9,940 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 182 more than yesterday.

