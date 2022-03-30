Covid, the trend of the infection in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

With 74,311 swabs carried out, they are 9,479 new positives in Lombardy. Yesterday there were 12,518 (with multiple swabs).

The positivity rate is 12.7%, stable compared to yesterday. There are 23 deaths, for a total of 39,241 deaths for Covid in Lombardy since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of people admitted to intensive care decreased slightly: 43 (-3), while the number of people admitted to other wards increased: 1,036 (+26).

These are the new cases by province: Milan: 3,266 of which 1,468 in the city of Milan; Bergamo: 623; Brescia: 1.068; Como: 482; Cremona: 293; Lecco: 369; Praise: 159; Mantua: 450; Monza and Brianza: 890; Pavia: 510; Sondrio: 89; Varese: 912.

The contagion in Italy

Against 524,899 molecular and antigenic swabs, 77,621 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 99,457. The positivity rate is 14.8%, down slightly from 15% yesterday.

There are 1,282,816 people currently positive at Covid. The victims are 170, down from 177 yesterday, for a total of 159,224 deaths from Covid in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 481 patients admitted to intensive care, 6 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 50. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,871, (yesterday 9,740) or 131 more than yesterday.

