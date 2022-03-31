Covid, the trend of the infection in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Compared to 75,124 swabs carried out, they are 9.141 the new positives al coronavirus (12.1%) in Lombardy. Today’s data tells us of 41 hospitalized (-2) in intensive care, 1,040 (+4) hospitalized not in intensive care and 20 deaths (total since the beginning of the pandemic 39,261).

The new cases by province: Milan 3,128 (of which 1,369 in the city of Milan), Bergamo 539, Brescia, 1,209, Como 456, Cremona 313; Lecco 403; Lodi 154; Mantua 434, Monza and Brianza 704, Pavia 509, Sondrio 143, Varese 833.

In Italy

Nationally, the new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the last 24 hours fell to 73,195 (-4,426) but with a lower number of tampons (486,813), for a positive rate of 15% (+ 0.2% ). There are 159 deaths for a total of 159,383 since the start of the pandemic in Italy. Among the regions, the greatest increase is in Lazio (9,256 cases), followed by Lombardy (9,141 cases) and Campania (8,393).

The currently positive are 1,277,044 of which 1,266,679 isolated at home, 468 (-13) in intensive care and 9,898 (+27) hospitalized in medical departments. Today there are nearly 80 thousand healed, for a total of over 13.2 million since the beginning of the pandemic.

