Covid, the trend of the infection in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

With 65,169 swabs carried out, the number of new coronavirus positives registered in Lombardy is 8,540, with a positive rate down to 13.1% (yesterday it was 13.6%). The number of hospitalized patients decreased in intensive care (-3, 39) but increased in the wards (+7, 1,108). There are 17 deaths that bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 39,440.

As regards the provinces, 2,768 cases were reported in Milan, 533 in Bergamo, a Brescia 1.038in Como 509, in Cremona 304, in Lecco 361, in Lodi 137, in Mantua 432, in Monza and Brianza 764, in Pavia 460, in Sondrio 144 and in Varese 862.

In Italy

There are 63,992 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 66,535. On the other hand, the victims are 112, down from 144 yesterday.

There are 1,237,865 people currently positive for Covid, 11,742 fewer in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,238,128 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 160,658. The discharged and healed are 13,839,605, with an increase of 76,051 compared to yesterday.

There are 438,449 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 442,029. The positivity rate is 14.6%, down from 15% yesterday. There are 462 patients admitted to intensive care, stable compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 42. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,023, or 79 less than yesterday.

Read here the GdB on newsstands today

the GdB on newsstands today Subscribe to the GdB newsletters. For all your interests, you can have a free newsletter to read comfortably in the email.

reproduction reserved © www.giornaledibrescia.it