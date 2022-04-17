Covid, the trend of the infection in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

With 67,713 swabs performed, it is of 8598 the number of new infections from coronavirus in Lombardy, with a positivity rate of nearly 12.7%, up from 12.2% of yesterday.

There are stable 35 hospitalizations in intensive care (three less than yesterday) and 1,126 in the other wards (up by one). Instead, there were 34 deaths, bringing the total deaths in the region since the beginning of the pandemic to 39,597.

As for the provinces, 2940 positives were reported in Milan, 1033 in Brescia, 821 in Varese, 811 in Monza, 570 in Bergamo, 528 in Como. 430 in Pavia, 401 in Mantua, 265 in Cremona, 292 in Lecco, 148 in Lodi and 150 in Sondrio.

The contagion in Italy

Out of 424,482 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, there are 63,815 new infections from Covid according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 61,555. The victims are 133, the same number recorded yesterday, which bring the total deaths from Covid in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic to 161,602.

The positivity rate is 15%, down from 15.5% yesterday.

There are 411 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 39. There are 9,878 patients admitted to ordinary wards, or 102 fewer than yesterday.

There are 1,221,338 people currently positive for Covid, 2,414 more in the last 24 hours.

