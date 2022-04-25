Covid, the trend of the infection in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

Compared to 19,240 swabs carried out are 2,359 new coronavirus positives in the last 24 hours in Lombardy with a positive index down to 12.2% (yesterday was at 13%).

Intensive care patients are increasing (42, +3), and in other wards (1.171, +13). There are 28 deaths for a total of 39,832 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As regards the provinces, the new cases are 734 in Milan, 387 in Brescia, 216 in Monza and Brianza, 197 in Varese, 164 in Bergamo, 150 in Pavia, 131 in Como, 84 in Mantua, 77 in Cremona, 63 in Lecco , 39 in Sondrio, 21 in Lodi.

The contagion in Italy

Out of 138,803 swabs, 24,878 new infections from Covid were recorded in the last 24 hours in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 56,263. The positivity rate is 17.9%, up from 17.2% yesterday.

The victims are 93, an increase compared to the 79 recorded yesterday, which bring the total deaths from Covid in our country to 162,781 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are 416 patients admitted to intensive care, a stable number compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards return to over 10 thousand: they are 10,050, or 155 more than yesterday.

There are 1,242,600 people currently positive for Covid, 1,549 today.

