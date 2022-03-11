Covid, the trend of the infection in Brescia and in Italy

Do you want to advertise on this site?

With 60,094 swabs carried out it is 5,861 the number of new positives to the coronavirus registered in Lombardy, with a positive rate increasing to 9.7% (yesterday it was 8.4%). The number of hospitalized patients is slightly increasing in intensive care (+1, 73) and in the wards (+7, 783). There are 19 deaths that bring the total from the beginning of the pandemic to 38,889.

As regards the provinces, 2,013 cases were reported in Milan (of which 968 in the city), in Bergamo 358, in Brescia 646in Como 406, in Cremona 196, in Lecco 205, in Lodi 98, in Mantua 249, in Monza and Brianza 500, in Pavia 304, in Sondrio 93 and in Varese 499.

In Italy

Slight drop in Covid cases in Italy in the last 24 hours. The new positives – according to what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health – are 53.127 (-103) with 425,638 processed swabs resulting in a positivity rate of 12.4%. Deaths are 156 (+20). The healed are 48,481.

The currently positives start to rise again, with 5,324 more units, reaching a total of 976,479. Decline in hospitalized in ordinary wards; the patients hosted are 8,274 (-140), the patients in intensive care are 527 (-18) with 35 new entries. There are 967,479 people in home isolation. The healed are 48,481.

