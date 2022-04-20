Covid, the true story of Lombardy, the incubator of the virus – Corriere.it

from Gianni Santucci

First Covid wave in February 2020, the contagion routes on the China-Europe axis: the virus blocked in Veneto and the spread in Lombardy. The study by the scientific journal “Nature” on the role of the outbreak that “incubated” the pandemic

Covid-19 has entered in Italy (and most likely in Europe, and in the West) through two “channels” (they can be defined in this way, with language that is not at all technical, or “introductions”, with a scientifically more appropriate term): one in Veneto, the other in Lombardy

. The virus, already at that moment, between the end of January and the beginning of February 2020, had two different forms, not generated in Italy through mutations, but thus landed (separated at the origin) already from China, therefore two first independent contagion beginnings. one from the other, arriving more or less simultaneously or in parallel from the East, around mid-January 2020. Those first two forms of the virus are identified as B, the one in Veneto, e

B.1, in Lombardy.

The outbreak of Europe While lineage B in the Northeast “landed” and however remained confined and circumscribed, until extinction, B.1 from Lombardy it began to expand, and the Lombard one was therefore the outbreak from which the tide of the disease began to spread: passing again in Veneto, and then in Emilia Romagna, Friuli, Marche, Puglia, Lazio and Abruzzo. Precisely in this last Region, it changed shape again (with mutations) becoming B.1.1, and from here new channels of diffusion started, back to Veneto, Lombardy, Puglia, Sardinia. The last variant B.1.1.1, was finally traced in Piedmont, but in those days the whole Italy entered lockdownand therefore also this last “budding” remained confined: at that point, however, various forms of the virus were already devastating Italy and Europe.

Path Here it is, the story that could be called “definitive” of the “journey” (or at least one of the main steps) that Covid-19 has made in the world, along the axis of China, Northern Italy, Europe: and even in this case it is perhaps excessive to use the adjective “definitive”, it is however the most accurate reconstruction and responsive to reality as far as scientific tools allow to investigate, with the limit that, at the time, the genetic sequences of the virus extracted and inserted in databases there were very few internationals. It is the result of the widest and most complete research on the topic carried out and just published in “Nature” by the Scire group, which stands for “Sars-CoV2 Italian research enterprise”, a collaboration coordination that includes leading experts in clinical centers and laboratories throughout Italy, including the professor Gianguglielmo Zehender and the researcher Alessia Lai, of the Department of Clinical and Biomedical Sciences of the «Sacco» hospital and of the State Hospital. The key theme is summarized in the first lines of the article: “Italy can be considered the first and one of the major incubators for the spread of the epidemic in Europe and the United States and the analysis of molecular epidemiology from the earliest stages in our country is of particular interest to reveal the first evolutionary steps of the virus outside China and its adaptations in the West ».

The mutation It cannot be excluded that other “introductions”, and therefore other clusters, were generated in other places in Europe in the same period: but in fact, as far as it is possible to understand today, the history of Covid-19 certainly has its decisive turning point when it “emigrates” in a sort of “double arrival” from China to Italy, passes through the “dead end” in Veneto and, on the contrary, feeds the transmission chains that are generated by Lombardy (and this without any evaluation of the health or containment policies implemented by the two Regions, because even if it had not gone thus, the pandemic would still have spread). The chains at the beginning of February “explode” with the appearance of the D416G mutation, which had greater transmissibility, “and determined a new epidemiological profile of the pandemic in Italy”. The reconstruction was possible by working on very first evolutionary steps of the viruswhat the researchers define with a word that has almost archeological resonances, even if it is only the winter of 2020: in fact, we speak of “ancestral” lineagesnamely the genetic forms that the virus had at the beginning, in the phases closest to its “birth”: and given that Sars-Cov-2 has on average “Two mutations per month”, it is very complicated, but at the same time possible, to go backwards to draw a geographical map of the “displacements”, reconstructing the first traces that that virus with its very extensive and constantly changing genome has left at a certain historical moment and in a certain place. As if, backwards, a series of snapshots are taken that allow you to draw a diagram.

The diffusion Therefore, if the first lineages (A and B) separated in China, this study represents the most well-founded reconstruction of those crucial days between January and February 2020, in which the first outbreaks in Italy (and perhaps in Europe) remain in some way confined: but the appearance of the D614G variant “with increased transmissibility and its underground circulation lasting weeks before the first cases were identified (20 February 2020 in the Lodi area, ed) could be responsible for the rapid spread of the epidemic in Northern Italy, followed by its spread to other Regions and then to the rest of Europe “, in an explosive development similar to the one that will be repeated a year later, in February 2021, with the ‘English’ variant.

