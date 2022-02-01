Covid, the ultimate horror is the universal mega mask

The world is a wonderful place because there is room for everyone. Flat-earthers, conspiracy theorists, rigorists, lovers of restrictions and all the rest. So for heaven’s sake: if you are a hypochondriac, no one can burn you at the stake. But this thing of the antivirus mask it’s literally getting out of hand. And not so much, or not only, because the government has decided to extend the obligation even outdoors without apparent valid reasons. But also because the dream of immortality has led a company to create a mask capable of blocking all viruses. And it doesn’t matter if it turns you into a sort of modern Bane, Batman’s monstrous enemy.

The company that produces this modern universal mask is called Airxom and, according to CEO Vincent Gaston, the product would be miraculous. It not only hinders and destroys SARS-CoV-2 in all its variants, but “thanks to the technological innovations incorporated within it, the new device also provides protection from the effects of atmospheric pollution and from all viruses and bacteria”. Coronavirus, adenovirus, H1n1: in all cases the destruction percentages reach around 99.9%. So goodbye colds, flu and Covid. A panacea, especially for those who are not handsome: Airxom in fact covers the face and nose and makes much more unrecognizable than an Ffp2.

You pass the fact that it costs 300 euros, that it weighs 130 grams to carry on your face all day and that it needs a cable to connect it to the battery. Here the point is sociological. Are we sure we want to live in a world where our face is covered 24/7 by a white pan? And are we sure we want to give up on not seeing the facial reactions of the people we meet anymore? For heaven’s sake, there will be some advantages. You know how many insults and insults said in a low voice will go unpunished. But the drama is that we’re getting used to this horrible “new normal”. They make fun of us: restrictions and anti-covid measures will never go away. They have imposed them on us to such an extent that millions of people internalize them. Otherwise, once the pandemic emergency is over, we would return to life as usual: no masks, only smiles, anger and freedom. Instead, Bane’s mask, we are sure, will be sold out, convinced that it can give immortality. Poor Batman. And poor us.