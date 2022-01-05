Covid, the United States could request a tampon to get out of isolation after 5 days – Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

In America, a new protocol has been introduced for asymptomatic positives, who can come out of isolation after five days without a negative swab: protests are pushing the administration to back down

The United States has introduced in recent days a reduced isolation of five days for asymptomatic positives, but virologist Anthony Fauci revealed on Sunday evening that American health authorities are considering introduce a mandatory tampon for those who want to return to work. The recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had in fact sparked great controversy, with experts who believed risky to send asymptomatic positives back to the office without a swab: that’s why the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases explained on television to the This Week program of the Abc that the rules could change soon, with the introduction of a mandatory test at the end of the five days of isolation.

There was some concern that we don’t require a tampon at the end of the five days, he explained the medical adviser to President Joe Biden, who has become the symbol of the fight against the pandemic. something we are considering. The CDC is aware that there are controversies and is evaluating the situation: I think we will have some news already on Monday or in any case in the next few days. The recommendation from the federal agency that oversees the health of Americans came under pressure from airlines and other essential sectors, such as health care, asking for a shorter quarantine in order not to run out of manpower: the Omicron variant, extremely contagious but not particularly dangerous for those vaccinated, has in fact decimated the offices and led to the cancellation of thousands of flights.

The CDC in Atlanta had then reduced the isolation from ten to five days, imposing the mandatory use of the mask for another five days but not a tampon because, he explained to Washington Post the director Rochelle Walensky, in that phase of the infection the tests are often inaccurate: they can give a positive result even when the patient is no longer. For the experts, however, the decision of the CDC too permissive and represents yet another false step of the American management. By not entering a mandatory text, Saad Omer, director of the Yale Institute of Global Health, explained on Twitter, there will be several positive people who will infect colleagues in the workplace, increasing the risks to public health and economic hardships.

President Biden, however, is also under fire for the low number of tampons available. The administration is faced with a dilemma: experts recommend a negative test to end the isolation, but at the moment it is very difficult to find one, he explained to the Washington Post Larry Levitt, Kaiser Family Foundation public health expert. The need for tests, coupled with their lack of availability, has put the administration in difficulty. Even a single tampon, however, may not be enough, as noted by Jorge Caballero, a former professor at Stanford School of Medicine: the ideal would be a system similar to that adopted in Great Britain, where patients must test negative twice before they can come out of isolation. Only in this way, he argues, could the poor reliability of the tests be countered.