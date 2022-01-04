Covid, the United States exceeds 1 million cases in one day. France, parliament stops the bill on the super green pass

The United States they were overwhelmed by the new one Omicron variant of the coronavirus and in the last few hours the country has recorded the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 1 million cases sign in. An unprecedented increase, especially in some states such as Florida, also due to gatherings during the holidays. In France, meanwhile, abruptly stop examining the bill which should introduce the vaccination pass, the consideration of super green pass Italian, after a majority of deputies refused to continue the debate after midnight, according to a count by the presidency of the session.

In four days, the pandemic numbers in all States have doubled. On the other hand, they are 4 times more if compared to the data of just a week ago. In Florida, one of the least restrictive US states, the cases are grown by 948% in two weeks. Contagion that, lets know the Johns Hopkins University, could even be underestimated, given that so many Americans now rely on DIY Covid tests which have a much wider margin of error than molecular ones.

With skyrocketing numbers in Europe too, all countries are imposing new measures and designing new strategies to avoid putting the national health system in crisis. The will of the French executive to introduce a new national green pass, however, collided with parliamentary delays. Now it will be the turn of the conference of presidents of parliamentary groups to put the rest of the examination of the text on Parliament’s agenda, but the unexpected suspension will derail the times for the definitive adoption of the new anti-Covid measure.

Meanwhile, to avoid creating further difficulties for health personnel, the government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, announced that their children will be able to continue to go to class even if theirs has been closed due to infections from Covid-19: “We have planned to welcome children everywhere in France. children of health care workers – he said to the microphones of France Inter – so that parents can continue to work, ”he explained. The precise list of eligible categories will also be communicated on the day. Upon returning from holidays, the elementary classes are subjected to a new health protocol which provides, among other things, that a class can be closed only starting from 3 cases of Covid and “depending on the situation, in the presence, for example, of a very high number of cases “. Alongside this provision, there is also the obligation to subject the students to three swabs in 4 days if there is a positive in the classroom.

In Germany Covid cases continue to rise again. In the last 24 hours, they signed up 30,561 new infections And 356 dead. The data of the Robert Koch Institut report aweekly incidence growing for the sixth consecutive daily bulletin and which today stands at 239.9 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. However, numbers are much lower than the incidence of 432.2 a month ago. Record of new cases, however, in Australia, where more than 47 thousand infections were counted on the last day.

From Israel, the coordinator of the fight against Covid, Professor Saman Zarka, he made it known that the country does not aim for “herd immunity. We do not want everyone to be infected, God forbid. Here is a new virus, which we do not know sufficiently. We don’t know what its future consequences might be. Therefore it is advisable that we all go and get vaccinated, that we keep masks and protect ourselves “.