Covid: The United States relaxes the orders on the mandatory use of masks due to the pandemic | Univision Health News

The government of Joe Biden relaxed this Friday the federal guidelines on the use of masks to protect themselves from the transmission of covid-19.
This means that most Americans They will no longer be advised to use face masks in closed public spaces.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend the use of masks, and instead of considering the count of covid cases -19 will take a more holistic view of the risk posed by coronavirus for a community.
Under current guidelines, masks are recommended for people who reside in communities with significant or high transmission, about 95% of counties in the United States, according to the latest data.
The new metrics will continue to consider the number of cases, but they will also take into account hospitalizations and the capacity of local hospitals, that have improved remarkably during the appearance of the omicron variant.
New policy for the use of masks
This mutation is highly transmissible, but the indications suggest that it is less serious than the previous variants, especially in the case of people with a complete vaccination and booster schedule. Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans can stop living in areas where it is recommended the use of masks in publicbased on current data.
The new policy comes at a time when Biden administration focuses on preventing serious illness and death from covid-19rather than all cases of infection, as part of a strategy adjustment for a new “phase” of the response as the virus becomes endemic.
The change comes as nearly all U.S. state governments that had instituted indoor mask mandates for the winter surge of omicron have been withdrawing them as cases decline rushed across the country. Some have scrapped the mandates altogether, while others have kept mask requirements in schools and medical facilities.
About half of eligible Americans have received booster shots and there was almost 80 million confirmed infections. An influential model uses these factors and others to estimate that the 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, the dominant variant. If so, that could rise to 80% by mid-March.