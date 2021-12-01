Covid, the United States towards stricter rules: tests for those arriving from abroad, but quarantine is also being considered

The Biden administration will tighten testing requirements for international travelers intending to enter the United States, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, due to the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said they are working to require all air travelers to be tested for Covid-19 within one day before boarding the flight. Currently, those who are fully vaccinated can submit a test carried out within three days of boarding. “We are working to modify the current Global Testing Order for travel as we learn more about the Omicron variant; a revised order would shorten the required test time for all international air travelers to one day before departure for the United States, ”the agency said.

The precise protocols are still being finalized, ahead of a speech by President Joe Biden scheduled for Thursday on the nation’s plans to control the pandemic during the winter season, according to a senior administration official who said some details may still change. . “The CDC is evaluating how to make international travel as safe as possible, including with pre-departure tests, closer to the flight time, and considerations on further post-arrival and self-quarantine tests,” said the director of the CDC. , Rochelle Walensky.

The agency currently recommends post-arrival testing 3-5 days after landing in the U.S. from overseas and self-quarantine for unvaccinated travelers, although compliance is voluntary and considered low. On November 8 alone, the US largely reopened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign travelers and instituted a two-tier testing system that allowed fully vaccinated travelers more time for a pre-arrival test, while requiring a test by one day of boarding for the unvaccinated.

The most controversial proposal under discussion concerns the obligation of seven days of quarantine extended to all those arriving in the country, including American citizens, even if the test presented is negative. It is also considering giving travelers a second test within three to five days of arriving in the United States. Those who do not respect the rules could be subjected to fines and penalties, the sources explain. The measures anticipated by the Washington Post are contained in a draft ordinance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is being reviewed by the Department of Health and the White House.

