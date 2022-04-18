Covid, the updated measures on the management of positive cases in schools. THE GUIDE with useful info

Green light for new measures for the management of positive cases in the education, school and training system. The summary vademecum is available with the measures to be applied in the school environment in the presence of cases of positivity to Covid-19.

These measures must be adopted starting from April 1, 2022 and until the end of the school year 2021-2022. The system of rules envisaged by the previous legislation is superseded and completely replaced by the new legislation (provided for by art. 9 of Legislative Decree 24 March 2022, n. 24).

The measures already ordered before the date of 1 April must be redefined and adjusted according to the provisions of the new regulations.

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services

In presence of at least four cases of positivity between pupils and pupils in the same section / class group, activities continue in presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for girls and boys over the age of six, the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject.

In if symptoms appear, it is mandatory to perform an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test. If you are still symptomatic, the test must be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In presence of at least four cases of positivity between pupils and pupils, activities continue in presence and for teachers and students over six years of age the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject.

In if symptoms appear, it is mandatory to perform an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or a molecular test. If you are still symptomatic, the test must be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Integrated digital teaching

Pupils and pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, they can follow the school activity in the mode of integrated digital teaching at the request of families or of the adult pupil accompanied by specific medical certification certifying the health conditions of the pupil. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a antigen test rapid or molecular with outcome negative.