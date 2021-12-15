World

Covid, the US also includes Italy in the list of countries where it is risky to travel. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 800 thousand people have died

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

The US is in the midst of the fourth wave of Covid and the vaccination rate with a completed cycle is just over 60%. While the campaign for the recall goes on and for over a month now, the immunization of children between 5 and 11 years has been started, the Centers for Disease and Prevention report the countries where it is better not to travel. Yesterday to the list were added Italy, Greenland and Mauritius as a higher risk destination for travel.

In its update, the CDC has moved them from level 3 to level 4, “Covid-19 very high”, a category in which the countries in which over the last 28 days have been registered more than 500 cases every 100,000 residentthe. Last week, the CDC also included the France, along with six other destinations. In all, there are over 80 countries classified as level 4 as of 13 December. Other places considered to be at “very high” risk for travel include Barbados, Belize, Cayman Islands, Jordan, Seychelles, Turkey.

Covid cases in the United States have surpassed 50 million and the New York Times pointed out that this is more than the population of Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Ohio combined. However, this is an estimate that probably does not capture the total number of cases given that many people are infected they have no symptoms and not everyone gets tested. In the United States, 800,000 Americans have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus Sars Cov 2 covid-19. One elderly person (65 years and over) in every 100 has lost their life from this disease. For the population under 65, on the other hand, the ratio was 1 death from Covid for every 1,400 citizens. There have been about 600,000 deaths in this segment of the population, or more than three quarters of the lives lost in the US since the start of the pandemic.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

USA, inflation gallops and we move towards the increase in interest rates: “Anemic economic recovery at risk”. Loretta Napoleoni’s analysis

next

Next article

US, the commission of inquiry into the assault on the Capitol asks to indict the former Trump chief of staff: “He refused to testify”

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno8 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

On newsstands on the Fatto Quotidiano on November 12: Plan to “destroy CinqueStelle e il Fatto”

November 12, 2021

Without signatures, the referendums are all from the League

October 31, 2021

Celestine dies of electrocution at the age of 13

1 week ago

Fishing licenses, France-UK high voltage on denied permits. London counter-ultimatum: “48 hours to withdraw threats of retaliation”

November 1, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button