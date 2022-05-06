Covid, the US now restricts the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “Risk of serious thrombosis”

The US limits the use of the Janssen vaccine (that produced by Johnson & Johnson) for some categories of over 18 who could be particularly exposed to the risk of trobosis. A problem that had arisen, from the first days of administration, in relation to the AstraZeneca vaccine which in fact had suffered the limitation for some categories in different countries.

The decision

“There Food and Drug Administration US has limited use of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine to the subjects aged 18 or over for which other licensed or approved Covid-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate and ai people aged 18 and over and the elderly who choose to receive the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine because otherwise they would not receive a Covid-19 vaccine. “

The reasons

This is what is stated in a note from the FDA. “After having conducted an analysis, an evaluation and an updated investigation on the reported cases – it continues – the FDA has established that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS)a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low blood platelet levelswith onset of symptoms approximately one to two weeks after administration of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine, justifies the limitation of the authorized use of the vaccine “.

The recommendations

“We recognize that the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine still plays a role in the current pandemic response in the United States and across the global community. Our action reflects our updated risk analysis of TTS after administration of this vaccine and limits the use of the vaccine to certain individuals, “he said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The surveillance

“Today’s action demonstrates the robustness of our security surveillance systems and our commitment to ensuring that science and data guide our decisions. We closely monitored the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and the onset of TTS after its administration and used updated information from our safety surveillance systems to review the authorization. The agency will continue to monitor the safety of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and all other vaccines and, as was the case during the pandemic, it will thoroughly evaluate the new safety information. “