Covid: the US State Department orders staff to leave Shanghai – World

The US State Department has ordered all non-essential personnel to leave the city of Shanghai due to the Covid-19 emergency. This was stated in a note on the department’s website Three days ago he had only authorized the non-essential staff of the consulate and their families to leave and advised American citizens not to go to the metropolis where a very strict lockdown has been in force for about two weeks.

The United States has ordered all non-essential employees of the US consulate in Shanghai to leave the metropolis due to a spike in Covid cases, the statement said.

US diplomats raised “concerns about the safety and well-being of American citizens with Chinese officials,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

China “strongly opposes” the decision of the US State Department to order all non-essential personnel to leave Shanghai for the Covid-19 emergency, seeing in the move announced today “a politicization and exploitation of the issue”: it is the comment of the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian, for whom Beijing has “expressed solemn declarations” of protest. “The United States should immediately stop attacking China’s epidemic prevention policy, using the epidemic to engage in political manipulation and defaming China,” Zhao added.