Covid, the vaccine against Omicron is not needed. Or rather: the product that was researched by Modern it does not generate antibodies other than those of the first vaccine. With one consequence: it does not adequately defend both from previous mutations of the virus (in particular Delta) and from the new ones. (enter the TheWam community and receive all the news on WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook).

In short, it is useless.

Covid, the vaccine against Omicron is not needed: experimentation

Since Omicron appeared, which is proving to be an extremely contagious variant of Covid, both Moderna and Pfizer have been working to adapt the “old” to the contrast of the mutation that was discovered in South Africa and has become an amen the most widespread in the world. The first experiments were carried out on monkeys.

Covid, the vaccine against Omicron is not needed: the study

The research was carried out by the scientists of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’s Vaccine Research Center. The primates first received a boost (third dose) of the traditional vaccine, which it provided protection against Covid disease in the lungs very similar to that triggered in other monkeys who had instead received a vaccine for Omicron.

It is a question – it should be pointed out – of a study that is still too small for definitive conclusions, because it has been conducted on eight animals (a small number). But laboratory tests on the monkeys’ blood have shown quite clearly that the levels of neutralizing antibodies generated by the two different products are very similar.

Covid, the vaccine against Omicron is useless: poor protection

And so, this is the conclusion of the scholars: the booster with the vaccine for Omicron will not be able to provide greater protection compared to the current Moderna vaccine.

Is this bad news? Not so. Analysis of the results showed that the new vaccine it is no more effective than the old, ok. But it is also true that i traditional vaccinesthose that have been administered to us in recent months, induce a response in B cells which, especially after the third doses, causes a very good immune reaction against all strains of the virusincluding Beta, Delta and of course Omicron.

Covid, the vaccine against Omicron is not needed: October 2022

The scholars who work in Moderna’s laboratories have not been discouraged. They believe that one must still work to follow the evolution of the virus, especially the so-called concern variants. “We look above all toOctober 2022They declared. Adding: «We are committed to stay abreast of the virus while it evolves ».

Covid, the vaccine against Omicron is useless: project abandoned

In the meantime, however, the idea of ​​producing an ad hoc vaccine for the Omicron mutation could be abandoned. Also because if the preliminary studies have given such disappointing results, putting into production a vaccine against this specific mutation risks being useless: the virus could become less and less dangerous but endemic (like the flu) or tick a new mutation capable of evading the immune response of the “new” vaccine (hopefully not the previous ones).

At the moment the Omicron vaccine ends up in the attic.

Hypothesizing large-scale production of that product could only make sense if the Omicron mutation became the only one around. That is, it completely eliminates the previous variants. Now that’s not the case.

As long as Delta or other mutations remain in circulation, the Omicron vaccine is not an adequate response. It is certainly less effective than products that are already spread and inoculated.

Covid, the vaccine against Omicron is not needed: reduced quarantine

Meanwhile the government has shrunk from 10 to 5 days the quarantine for the people not vaccinated (or who have completed the first cycle, two doses, more than 120 days old) who have come into direct contact with a positive. You will still need a negative swab and have no symptoms to get out of isolation.

Another small step towards normalization. This time also for those who have not received the three doses of the anti-covid vaccine.