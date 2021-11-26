Covid, the variant destroys the markets: Stock exchanges in deep red but Pfizer flies (+ 7%). Oil down 8%

THE markets collapse in front of fears for the new variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa. London is down 3% as well as Frankfurt while Paris backs off of 3.8%. Milan drops by 4% with banks which drag the index down. Unicredit drops by 6.7%, Intesa Sanpaolo 4.9%, Banco Bpm 4.4%. Airline stocks were particularly affected, Lufthansa and British Airways (Iag) drop by almost 11% as well as the builder Airbus. The Asian markets also closed the session with significant losses. Tokyo stopped at – 2.5%, Hong Kong at 2.6%. Last night Hong Kong confirmed two cases of infected with the new variant. In the United States, the S&P 500 index lost 1.9% while the Nasdq lost 1.4%. The only titles in contrast are those of pharmaceutical companies who produce the most widespread and used vaccines and therefore Pfizer (+ 75%), Modern (+ 23%), and BioNtech (+ 18%).

Investors fear a strong negative impact on economic recovery, after the news of the closure of flights decided first by the United Kingdom and this morning also byItaly: stop on routes to and from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana. Fear that also pushes the oil, down in London by more than 8%. Down 2% copper and aluminum. “Many eyes will be on how serious it is and if it completely evades vaccines, ”he says Jim Reid, strategist of Deutsche Bank.