Covid, the virus infects bacteria. The discovery and the implications on symptoms, treatments, vaccines

The Covid virus is capable of infecting bacteria. And especially the bacteria found in our intestines. A discovery that compares implications on the knowledge of Covid replication mechanisms could explain the variety of symptoms and the ability to affect various organs (not just upper airways, brochures and lungs) and could open new avenues for the creation of increasingly effective vaccines.

Research

The SARS-CoV-2 is indeed capable of also infect the bacteria of the human microbiome. This is what proves it study published in the journal Vaccinesled by the team of Carlo Brogna, researcher of the Craniomed groupStart Up Irpina.

The research was born from the initiative of 3 Italian companies, Craniomed group (Avellino), Marsanconsulting (Naples) and ISB Ion Source (Milan), associated with the professor Marina Piscopo, professor of molecular biology at the Department of Biology of the University of Naples Federico IIwith Luigi Montano, UroAndrologist of the Salerno ASL and with several international biologists.

The discovery

Prior to this study it was assumed that thethe only possible host for this type of virus were the eukaryotic cells of mammals. The study instead shows that Microorganisms in the human gastrointestinal tract affect the severity of COVID-19 and for the first time they provide indications that the virus replicates in intestinal bacteria.

The instruments

To reach these conclusions, the researchers analyzed bacterial cultures of the human microbiome and SARS-CoV-2 under electron microscopy and fluorescence. In addition, molecular analyzes were performed on the bacteria involved, which were infected with the SARS-CoV.2 virus. The data showed a close link between bacteria and viruses and how this can be replicated in them. The research team carried out many tests before obtaining this data. The study therefore puts a full stop on the viral mechanism of bacterial infection by SARS-CoV-2.

The implications

In summary, the first results have shown that in bacterial cultures originating from the human microbiome, SARS-CoV-2 infects and hides in the “good bacteria” of the gut. Several studies by the same authors and others had already observed the interaction between the human microbiome and the virusbut this time the researchers devised a series of tests to prove this close connection.

The toxins

It seems that the test with a radioisotope has definitively solved the mystery of the famous virus that has gripped our lives so much. The authors underline how this study is preparatory to, already they, discovery of toxins implicated in symptoms of COVID-19 patients. The human microbiota represents the first line of defense against this virus, the authors recall. The images obtained from the study therefore suggest that SARS-CoV-2 could act as a bacteriophage.

The findings therefore add new insights to understanding the mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection and fill gaps in studying the interactions between SARS-CoV-2 virus and prokaryotic cells.

Treatment

“Basically – declare Piscopo and Montano, co-authors of the study – we are faced with a supplementary figure with respect to what has been observed by everyone so far. Bacteria appear to play a vital role in the transmission of the virusin the diffusion with immediate implications regarding the possibilities of treatment as is done with the use of antibiotics at an early stage“.

The vaccines

Brogna adds: “A careful analysis would also suggest integrative vaccination solutions: An oral attenuated virus vaccine such as Dr. Sabin’s vaccine for polio. Furthermore we are faced with a double mechanism, with the production of two powerful toxins by the bacteriafor which the vaccine solution could be double: V.accino oral and antidote against toxins. This study is in line with the efforts of other prestigious Italian institutes, including ISS, recalling how much the wastewater cycle is important in monitoring the evolution of the pandemic. The finally, toxins seem to play a very important role in Long Covid“.