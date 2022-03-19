Covid, the virus runs more in the center-south: outbreaks in hospitals in Sicily

Listen to the audio version of the article

The SarsCoV2 virus has started to run again and confirms a high circulation in ours as in other European countries. And a greater impact is seen, at the moment, especially in the Italian regions of Centrosud, with cases such as that of Tuscany where the positivity rate reaches 17% or that of Sicily where there are first outbreaks in some hospitals. This is the case of the Medicine Department of the Giglio di Cefalù (Palermo), with 10 positives, and of the Civico di Partinico (Palermo) with 11 positives among doctors and patients. As proof, Health Minister Roberto Speranza warned that “the pandemic has not disappeared and the virus continues to circulate. It is a different phase, but we must remain cautious ».

Infections up by 33%

In this phase, the minister recalled, the protection that vaccines give us “is very high but we must not think that the virus is gone”, while indoor masks “continue to be a very important element”. A call to caution linked precisely to the rising numbers. Last week the infections were 340,825, with an increase of 33% compared to the previous week.

Higher positivity rate in the center-south



To take stock of the two years of the pandemic is also the World Health Organization which, in a new report, calculates that there have been one hundred million cases of Covid-19 in 100 weeks in the EU and Asia. The WHO European region accounted for nearly a third of the global cumulative cases and deaths of Covid-19. The general data of this last phase in Italy, then highlighted the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta, is that “we are facing a very high circulation of the virus: the currently positive cases have risen above one million, the positivity rate it stands at 12-12.5% ​​and this type of increase affects all the Regions and in particular some of the South and Central Italy such as Umbria, Tuscany, Calabria. Furthermore, the data from Europe tell us that the virus is raising its head in all countries “.

Low pressure on hospitals

That the resumption of infections is taking place throughout Europe is also shown by the analyzes of the mathematician of the CNR Giovanni Sebastiani, according to whom in 11 countries there is already an increase in the incidence and in 21 an imminent increase is expected. Fortunately, however, the pressure on hospitals in our country “has numbers absolutely under control”, despite the slight increases on a daily basis, explained the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa.

Agenas data

The stress of hospitals, currently at controllable levels, is also photographed by the monitoring of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas), updated to 14 March 2022, according to which in the last 24 hours the occupation of intensive care by patients with Covid is stable at 5%, below the alert level of 10% therefore, while a year ago it was at 33%. On the other hand, employment in ordinary departments is still at 13%, which a year ago was 37%.