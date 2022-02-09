Covid, the world towards goodbye to restrictions: France ready to revoke the Green pass and New York eliminates indoor masks

The world accelerates the lifting of anti-Covid restrictions. From the United States to Great Britain to France, everyone is moving towards greater freedom faster than expected. The governor of New York Kathy Hochul has revoked the obligation of indoor masks and the obligation for commercial operators to request proof of vaccination. However, the obligation remains for the schools And public transport, such as subway, bus and train. “We are exiting the full-blown outbreak phase,” said the virologist Anthony Fauci in an interview with Financial Times stressing that he hopes that “soon” the restrictions can be lifted, probably by 2022.

But he also warned that they can return locally if gods break out outbreaks. “As we emerge from the epidemic, these decisions will increasingly be made locally instead of centralized – said the main consultant of the White House for the fight against Covid – there will also be more people who will make their own decisions on how to deal with the virus “. According to Fauci, in fact, “in no way will we be able to eradicate the virus, but I hope in a situation in which we will have a sufficient number of vaccinated people and a sufficient number of persons protected by precedents contagions so that restrictions will soon be a thing of the past ”.

Me too’England aims to remove any remaining restrictions, including the legal obligation toisolation in case of testing positive, in advance of what is expected to date. The obligations are in effect until March 24, hence the British premier’s idea Boris Johnson is therefore to cancel them in days, as announced in the Common House, specifying that this can happen if the “encouraging trend” continues, which has seen a constant decline in infections and hospitalizations in the hospital for the past few weeks. The prime minister said he will present the government’s strategy for living with the coronavirustherefore treating it as an endemic and no longer as a pandemic, on 21 February, the first day after the end of the break in parliamentary sessions.

The acceleration announced today by Johnson is seen, particularly by his critics, as an attempt to free himself from the embarrassments caused by the partygate scandal and the political repercussions on its image and credibility. But it is also based on a confirmed and consolidated trend, as emerges from the latest data, which see a decline on a weekly basis in infections of more than 20% and hospitalizations of over 10%. Even the French government, as explained by the spokesman Gabriel Attalbelieves that there are “reasons to hope” that between “the end of March and the beginning of April the vaccination pass can be revoked”, the transalpine equivalent of Super green pass adopted by Italy.

The step-by-step process of lifting restrictions in France started in recent days, in line with what many other countries are doing, fromItaly at the SpainfromHolland to the Belgium. In Scandinavia it went back to a substantial free all and at the end of tracking mass. In Sweden the tests will no longer be free even for i symptomatic, because given the costs they are no longer justifiable, explained the health authorities. There Omicron variant continues to circulate throughout the continent and does not spare even heads of state and government (the king of Spainthe queen of Denmark and the Slovenian premier), but the peak of infections seems to have passed almost everywhere and above all i health systems are holding up, thanks to the effectiveness of vaccines.