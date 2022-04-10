Covid, the Xe variant also endangers the vaccinated: here’s why

There variant Xe the trend of the pandemic changes: they are at risk also vaccinated. The new sub-variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus alarms experts for its greater spreading capacity compared to the first variants. To speak of it in worrying tones Massimo Gallifull professor of Infectious Diseases at the State University of Milan and head physician at the Sacco Hospital.

While the infections continue to rise in Europe, even in Italy, the infectious disease specialist can only say that he is opposed to the decision of the Draghi Government to loosen and abandon restrictions. Unfortunately, from the professor’s words, the possibility of a “coexistence with the virus” still seems far away: “140 deaths a day are unacceptable”, A fact of which, according to the professor, there is too little talk.

In fact the pandemic has faded into the background due to the disastrous war in Ukraine and the energy crisis affecting European countries. Yet, while Omicron 2 replaces Omicron 1, with the new variant there is no need to rest assured: even those who have received three doses are at risk. It is worth investigating the question: this is how it was born and why the sub-variant Xe also endangers the vaccinated.

Covid, how did the new Xe sub-variant come about?

The new variants stir the experts: the pandemic is not over. This was remembered by the infectious disease specialist Galli himself, who looks at the data: in the last month alone, there have been 2 million positive cases and 4 thousand deaths. The infections are now driven by Omicron 2 and the sub-variant Xe.

The pandemic picture changes quickly as Covid changes. What emerges is how Omicron 2 is quickly replacing Omicron 1yet it is the new variant that is most worrying Xe, which could be so widespread as to replace both. Many are therefore wondering where it comes from and how the new variant was born.

Most likely the sub-variant Xe was born from merger of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2, given by a concomitant infection of the two variants, which would have recombined their genetic characteristics in the virus that is known today. In reality, explained Galli, it was precisely the large number of vaccinated that favored the selection of sub-variants in a context of random mutations: “On the one hand, we could be on the road to the less pathogenicity of the virus. On the other hand, there is a greater ability to diffuse sub-variants“.

Consequently, there would therefore be a reduction in the protective force of vaccines against infection, but not fortunately against serious disease. Meanwhile, the new sub-variant Xj – a fact that certainly leaves us to reflect.

Why is sub-variant Xe dangerous even for vaccinated people?

With the new sub-variant Xe even those vaccinated with three doses are at risk of infection. This is the reason for experts’ concern over the spread of this new form of the Sars-Cov-2 virus. It is therefore necessary to understand how and why the Xe variant is so dangerous even for vaccinated people.

The problem lies in the mutations. Probably born from the merger of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2, with the sub-variant Xe you are faced with a almost new virus than what the vaccines were created for. To explain it is always the Galli infectious disease specialist. For this reason, the elderly and frail people may have problems with immune protection, even if they have received the third dose. Not to mention that the Xe presents “suspicious” symptoms such as dizziness which, according to the professor, could imply a neurological involvement to be investigated.

Covid, are vaccines ineffective against sub-variant Xe?

Vaccines, therefore, could be ineffective because they are not updated, but it is important to emphasize, according to Galli, that the three doses (or four for the elderly and frail subjects) are still a protection that is better to have than the choice not to get vaccinated, in how much the vaccine still guarantees protection from the most severe forms of the disease. It is therefore essential not to abandon cautious personal behaviors for oneself and for others – once again we are talking about civil liability – in order to slow down the spread and not put the most fragile people at risk, including children.