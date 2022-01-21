Covid, there are more deaths than expected: the discovery

There have at least been 5 and a half million of deaths due to the Covid pandemic. The say so data officers, which, however, could be vastly underestimated. Records of excess mortality in many countries, an indicator of how many deaths occur compared to expected, show that there would have been many more victims of the coronavirus. It’s hard to say how many. It is in fact a much more complex job than adding together the excesses of mortality of individual nations.

This is because a lot of official figures are falsifiedand that for as many as 100 states not available reliable and timely statistics in this sense. This is revealed by various studies and models that are discussed in an article published in the scientific journal Naturewhich highlights both the lack of reliability of official data and the difficulties that researchers are facing in calculating the actual victims of Covid.

Italian Giacomo De Nicola, a statistician at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany, discovered with his team that comparing deaths during the pandemic with the average mortality of previous years. not a good indicator. It leads in fact to underestimate consistently the number of deaths expected, and therefore overestimate the deaths in excess.

The reason? An increase in national mortality on an annual basis. The raw figure in Germany would be 5% more deaths in 2020 compared to 2019, but the work of De Nicola’s team has reduced this value to only 1%. And this could have happened in many other countries.

There are types of analyzes more sophisticated. Like the estimate of Ariel Karlinsky and Dmitry Kobak, of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, in Israel, and of the University of Tübingen, in Germany. The two researchers developed a model that takes into account the causes of mortality before and during the pandemic, from 2015 to 2021.

Theirs World Mortality Dataset highlights, for example, that in Russia alone, where there are officially 300,000 deaths from the Covid pandemic, there would have actually been more than 1 million deaths from coronavirus-related causes. In Mexico the deaths due to the pathogen would be more than a third of the total.

Academics and journalists are using a wide range of methodologies to try to understand how many deaths there have been with the pandemic we are experiencing. They range from satellite images of cemeteries, to door-to-door surveys, up to theartificial intelligencewhich on the basis of the data provided by the programmers independently realizes the projections.

While the World Health Organization is still working to develop a credible global estimate, there are many institutions offering independent daily updates. Like theSeattle Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluationwhich notes between 9 million and 18 million of deaths caused by the pandemic.

There are also unexpected cases, such as The Economist magazine in London. The British economic political news weekly used a machine learning approach of artificial intelligence to arrive at a projection that there would be between 12 and 22 million of excess deaths globally. So beyond four times the official toll of the Covid pandemic.

