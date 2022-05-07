Covid: there is a boom in reinfections. Because with Omicron 4 and 5 the contagion curve can go up again

Listen to the audio version of the article

The parameters of the Covid trend in Italy improve. But the unknowns are still different: the first concerns the reinfections of those who have become infected, which are constantly growing. The percentage of reinfected has risen to 5% and since August 2021 400 thousand Italians have already been infected at least twice. What is worrying are the new sub-variants – the so-called Omicron 4 and 5 – which in South Africa have become prevalent and have caused a fifth wave and are beginning to appear also in Italy. Sub-variants also responsible for new reinfections.

Reinfections increase due to Omicron

«The percentage of reinfections is quite high, at 5%, a constant that we have seen since the beginning of circulation of the Omicron variant. Fortunately, this is not associated with an increase in hospitalizations and intensive, ”he explained Anna Teresa Palamara, director of the Infectious Diseases department of the National Institute of Health. From 24 August 2021 to 4 May, 397,084 cases of reinfection were reported with an increased risk due to the spread of Omicron. Women, health workers and the age group between 12 and 49 are confirmed as the most exposed, such as those who have had their first diagnosis for over 210 days, those who have not been vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days. Reinfections are therefore now on the agenda and there are cases of people who have already been infected three times with Covid. Among other things, this phenomenon could grow even more with the new sub-variants that are also appearing in Italy: “Among the sub-variants BA.2 gains ground”, which is “clearly clearly prevalent”, but – Palamara warns – “in some region begin to observe the variant BA.4. We will see how it goes in the next few weeks ». Omicron 4 was isolated for example in recent days by the microbiology laboratory of Sant’Orsola in Bologna.

With Omicron 4 and 5 more infections and reinfections

Just Omicron 4 and 5 arriving from the African continent “seem to infect even those who have just recovered from previous Omicron variants”, confirms Antonella Viola, immunologist at the University of Padua. And second Guido Rasi, former number one of the regulatory body and former adviser to General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, last commissioner for the Covid emergency, «the danger is real. Studies conducted in South Africa – he explains in an interview with La Stampa – indicate that the two sub variants have a competitive advantage, otherwise they would not have taken the place of the original version of Omicron. And as we should have learned by now from the other mutated versions of the virus, if they are more contagious, they will arrive within a few weeks. The summer could slow down its march, but then we could find ourselves facing the third problematic autumn of the pandemic era ».

Symptoms and the risk of severe disease

The symptoms of Omicron 4 and 5, from what has been seen in the countries where they are already widespread, vary a little from those of the original Omicron version: fewer coughs, but more runny nose; less fever, but more exhaustion. And then dizziness, pain in the stomach and abdomen, ear pain. “These symptoms, however, do not exclude the risk of pneumonia, which remains high among the unvaccinated population,” warns the microbiologist. Is there a risk that they will develop more severe forms of the disease? “It cannot be ruled out, but right now we don’t know – replies the former CEO of Ema – But a bit of optimism comes from the fact that viruses generally change to ensure the best possible coexistence with the organism that hosts them, in this case our body. So we have good reasons to hope that, while increasing contagiousness, pathogenicity decreases ».