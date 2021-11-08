Covid, third dose and lockdown for the unvaccinated: the situation

Already 35.4% of Italians who can be vaccinated have received the booster. Skepticism about the lockdown for the unvaccinated. Let’s see the latest on the subject.

Third dose

The third dose of the covid vaccine drives the campaign in Italy. To date, 35.4% of Italians who can be vaccinated have already received it. And this week a decision is expected on a further extension to the under 60s. Meanwhile, 5,822 positives are registered in the latest Covid bulletin and 26 victims. Rate at 1.3%, +6 intensive. Hospitalizations are also increasing, +42. And while the Cts, through the president Franco Locatelli, discards the hypothesis of a lockdown for the unvaccinated, says yes to vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old.

“Let’s start focusing on the groups already identified. During the week there will be a reflection coordinated by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza whether to possibly lower, and to what extent, a further extension for the third dose, but also here let us remember that the priorities are the ones we have identified “, said Locatelli, who has no doubts that children should also be vaccinated.

“When they are approved by the regulatory agencies, I don’t see why not offering vaccination to the 5-11 age group. Even though children rarely develop serious forms of the disease, we must protect their sociality and their educational-training paths ”by keeping schools open.

Vaccination, the data

According to the report of the special commissioner for the health emergency updated at 06:14 today, the people who received the third additional dose 344,787, 39.03% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose, while 1,819,261 have had the dose booster, 35.46% of the population subject to the booster dose who completed the vaccination cycle for at least six months. People who have had at least one dose are 46,742,826, 86.54% of the over 12 population while those who have completed the vaccination cycle are 45,134,069, 83.57% of the over 12 population.

Lockdown for the unvaccinated

As for the lockdown for the unvaccinated, a measure announced in Austria, is not practicable in Italy, explains Locatelli. “The practicability both in concrete and operational terms and in terms of compatibility with constitutional rights is somewhat problematic, so I don’t think it is a solution that can be proposed in our country at the moment. It may have its own medical rationale, but the measure is not considerable ”.

The former president is also skeptical Romano Prodi, interviewed by Maria Latella at ‘Il Caffè della Domenica’ on ‘Radio 24 Il sole 24 ore’: “More than thinking about the legal aspect, I see it as very complicated to apply. I am a bit extremist on the matter, even if I am never naturally extremist – adds the former premier – when there is a plague there should be a mandatory vaccine. I understand that I am out of the music that is playing right now, but in front of the burning house the firefighters are called, this is a rule of solidarity ”.

“Then what the Austrians do – Prodi reiterates – seems complicated as they can make these distinctions in practice in everyday life. The logic of isolating those who do not get vaccinated so that they do not harm others is a fundamentally right logic, then the tools will be applied country by country. We must also put an end to this pandemic ”.

