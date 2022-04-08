Covid, third dose coverage drops: deaths among the over 70s increase

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the over 70s, “a decline in booster coverage and an underutilization of antiviral drugs, possible determinants of the high number of deaths in the elderly,” is highlighted. This is highlighted by the report of the Gimbe Foundation, with the monitoring of the week 30 March-5 April. “Looking at the absolute numbers, among the people vaccinated with a full cycle plus booster who had a diagnosis of Covid-19 – in the period February 4-March 6 2022 – there were 1,688 deaths (44.4% of the total), of which 369 in the 70-79 range and 1,272 among the over 80s – highlights the report – Taking into account that as of 19 February about 600,000 over 80 had received the booster for over 120 days, it is likely that a further determinant of the high number of deaths is represented by the progressive decline of vaccination efficacy on serious disease even in people who have had the booster ».

At the end of May 8.8 million over 70 with booster for over 120 days

“While waiting for the regulatory authorities to decide on the extension of the fourth dose – concludes the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta – from an organizational point of view, we must begin to consider that, as of May 31, those over 70 who have received the booster for over 120 days will be 8.8 million, of which 3.8 million are over eighty and almost 5 million in the 70-79 age range “.

Underused antiviral drugs

Not only. In addition to the booster’s decline in given coverage, an additional cause of hospitalizations and deaths can be identified, according to Gimbe, in the underutilization of antiviral drugs. In fact, as reported by the Aifa Antiviral Monitoring Report for COVID-19 of 25 March 2022, of the antiviral treatments available for non-hospitalized patients, 4,052 therapies have been started with Paxlovid (in 42 days), 12,149 with Molnupiravir (in 83 days) and 5,100 with Remdesivir (in 83 days). Too small numbers, compared to the indications of these drugs, recommended for all “adults not hospitalized for Covid-19 and not on oxygen therapy for Covid-19 with onset of symptoms for no more than 7 days and in the presence of predisposing clinical conditions that represent risk factors for the development of serious Covid-19 “.

Unused inventory risk

“The under-use of these drugs – underlines Cartabellotta – is due to the failure of family doctors to prescribe them, as well as to the exclusive supply in hospital pharmacies and not in territorial ones. Considering that the 2022 agreement for the supply of Paxlovid amounts to 600 thousand complete treatments (for a total of 400 million euros), in the absence of an adequate organizational model capable of guaranteeing the necessary timeliness of the prescription, there is a concrete risk that stocks remain unused as has already happened for monoclonal antibodies “.