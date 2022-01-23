Covid: thousands in the streets in France against the Super Green Pass – World

Two days before the French vaccination pass (the equivalent of the super green pass) goes into effect, tens of thousands of no-green-passes marched yesterday through the streets of several cities in France, demanding “freedom” and railing against “the ‘apartheid’ as they say imposed by the government between vaccinated and unvaccinated.

In total, almost 38 thousand people, of which 5,200 in Paris, took part in the demonstrations, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior, a figure down compared to last Saturday, when there were 54 thousand.

In Paris, where four demonstrations had been declared, the yellow vests marched in the morning, while in the afternoon there was the demonstration promoted by Florian Philippot’s Les Patriotes movement, which brought together a crowd of all ages, including accompanied parents. from their children. The procession of several hundred people, mostly without masks, marched right in front of the Ministry of Health, in particular carrying signs reading “Freedom”, “Truth” or “No to Apartheid”, French flags.