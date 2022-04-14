Covid: three deaths and 211 new positives. No ICU hospitalization

There are 211 new Coronavirus positives in the province of Piacenza. Unfortunately, there are also three deaths: an 88-year-old woman and two men, respectively 84 and 86 years old. No ICU hospitalization.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, in Emilia-Romagna, 1,343,088 cases of positivity have been recorded, 5,069 more than yesterday, out of a total of 24,481 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 12,396 molecular and 12,085 tests rapid antigenic. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20.7%.

Vaccinations

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,319,229 doses were administered; of the total 3,777,646 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,764,247. The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic.

Admissions

There are 34 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care in Emilia-Romagna (-7 compared to yesterday, equal to -17.1%), the average age is 65.2 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,321 (-4 compared to yesterday, -0.3%), average age 75.9 years. On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Parma (-2); 2 in Reggio Emilia (-1); 1 in Modena (-1); 15 in Bologna (-1); 1 in Imola (-1); 4 in Ferrara (+2); 5 in Ravenna (-1); 1 in Cesena (-1); 4 in Rimini (-1). No hospitalization in the Piacenza provinces and Forlì-Cesena (like yesterday).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 45.2 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 1,104 new cases (out of a total of 277,978 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (836 out of 207,650); then Reggio Emilia (674 out of 150,044), Parma (440 out of 110,513), Ravenna (416 out of 124,063) and Rimini (396 out of 128,766); then Ferrara (337 out of 93,215), Cesena (258 out of 75,280), Piacenza (211 out of 71.444) and Forlì (210 out of 62,758); finally, the Imola district, with 187 new positive cases out of a total of 41,377 since the beginning of the pandemic. The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 59,349 (+388).

Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are 57,994 (+399) overall, 97.8% of the total number of active cases. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 4,660 more than yesterday and reach 1,267,306.

Unfortunately, there are 21 deaths:

3 in the province of Piacenza (an 88-year-old woman and two men, respectively 84 and 86 years old)

6 in the province of Parma (a 90-year-old woman and five men: one of 57, one of 80, two of 86 and one of 92)

1 in the province of Modena (a 79-year-old man)

6 in the province of Bologna (three women, respectively 81, 85 and 88 years old, and three men 81, 89 and 94 years old)

1 in the province of Ferrara (a 69-year-old woman)

1 in the province of Ravenna (an 82-year-old woman)

2 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (both men, respectively 75 and 95 years old)

1 death, registered by the Ferrara Ausl, concerns a person residing outside the region: a 61-year-old woman

There are no deaths in the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Rimini in the province of Rimini and in the Imola district.

In total, there have been 16,433 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. Compared to what was communicated in recent days, 2 cases were eliminated, positive for antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab.