Covid, three other deaths in Piacentino. There are 149 new cases of contagion

Three other Covid positive people died in Piacentino, these are two men aged 76 and 77 and a woman aged 89. There are 149 new cases of contagion and there are no further admissions to intensive care. The regional bulletin reports it.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,449,920 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,578 more than yesterday, out of a total of 18,063 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,835 molecular and 8,228 antigen tests quick.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 19.8%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,448,049 doses were administered; out of the total 3,790,364 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The additional doses made are 2,883,697.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 31 (-2 compared to yesterday, equal to -6.1%), the average age is 67.1 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,193 (-24 compared to yesterday, -2%), average age 76.2 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (unchanged compared to yesterday), 2 in Parma (unchanged); 3 in Reggio Emilia (-1); 4 in Modena (-3); 8 in Bologna (unchanged); 1 in Imola (unchanged); 5 in Ferrara (+1); 3 in Ravenna (unchanged); 1 in Forlì (unchanged) and 3 in Rimini (+1). No hospitalization in Cesena (like yesterday).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 43.4 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 859 new cases (out of a total of 299,505 from the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (637 out of 225,783) and Reggio Emilia (393 out of 164,387): then, Ravenna (319 out of 134,108) , Parma (313 out of 121,488), Rimini (252 out of 136,185); then Ferrara (190 out of 100,509), Cesena (178 out of 80,182), Forlì (153 out of 67,190), and Piacenza (149 out of 75,948); finally, the Imola district with 135 new positive cases out of a total of 44,635 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 41,460 (-153). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 40,236 (-127), 97% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 3,715 more than yesterday and reach 1,391,693.

Unfortunately, there are 16 deaths:

3 in the province of Piacenza (2 men aged 76 and 77 and a woman aged 89)

1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 53-year-old woman)

3 in the province of Modena (2 men aged 92 and 93 and a woman aged 86)

4 in the province of Bologna (an 81-year-old man, 3 women aged 77, 85 and 93)

1 in Ferrara (a 93-year-old man)

3 in the province of Ravenna (2 men aged 71 and 74, a woman 95 years old)

1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 84-year-old man).

There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Rimini and in the Imola district.

In total, 16,767 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.