Covid, three types of ICU patients: no vax, fragile vaccinated people and people with serious health problems

In the intensive therapies Italians are hospitalized three types of patients with COVID-19. “The first includes the no vaxwhich can come with severe pneumonia and, for this reason, require immediate respiratory support: one of these is theECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), extracorporeal circulation procedure for subjects with cardiac or respiratory failure. In the second group are the fragile patients vaccinated, who may suffer from heart, respiratory or renal failure, liver cirrhosis, diabetes and tumors ”. Finally, there are those who end up in intensive care due to serious illness or an accident and then test positive. To explain it toHandle And Antonello Giarratanopresident of the Italian Scientific Society of Resuscitators and Pain Therapists (Siaarti).

Without the third dose“We would have had a 80% mortality in this (second, ed.) group of patients in which today the Sars-Cov-2 infection, although not manifesting severe pneumonia, produces an aggravation of the organ dysfunction previously present and intensive care supports the organ dysfunction ” . Finally, there is precisely the third category: it is the patient with serious health problems such as stroke or accident, that “when he is admitted to intensive care, it is noted that he is positive for Covid-19, and in any case he must stay in isolated wards ad hoc for positive”. Compared with last year, the current one employment rate national intensive care is equal to 5% of available places. A heartening figure, were it not that in some regions, such as Calabria and Sardinia, the same percentage exceeds double the national value: an anomaly attributable to the different organizational systems of regional healthcare.