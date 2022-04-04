Health

Covid, three types of ICU patients: no vax, fragile vaccinated people and people with serious health problems

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

In the intensive therapies Italians are hospitalized three types of patients with COVID-19. “The first includes the no vaxwhich can come with severe pneumonia and, for this reason, require immediate respiratory support: one of these is theECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation), extracorporeal circulation procedure for subjects with cardiac or respiratory failure. In the second group are the fragile patients vaccinated, who may suffer from heart, respiratory or renal failure, liver cirrhosis, diabetes and tumors ”. Finally, there are those who end up in intensive care due to serious illness or an accident and then test positive. To explain it toHandle And Antonello Giarratanopresident of the Italian Scientific Society of Resuscitators and Pain Therapists (Siaarti).

Without the third dose“We would have had a 80% mortality in this (second, ed.) group of patients in which today the Sars-Cov-2 infection, although not manifesting severe pneumonia, produces an aggravation of the organ dysfunction previously present and intensive care supports the organ dysfunction ” . Finally, there is precisely the third category: it is the patient with serious health problems such as stroke or accident, that “when he is admitted to intensive care, it is noted that he is positive for Covid-19, and in any case he must stay in isolated wards ad hoc for positive”. Compared with last year, the current one employment rate national intensive care is equal to 5% of available places. A heartening figure, were it not that in some regions, such as Calabria and Sardinia, the same percentage exceeds double the national value: an anomaly attributable to the different organizational systems of regional healthcare.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to enable us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

“Dad? First pro-Russian, then he does not appoint Putin ”: the exit of Galli della Loggia. Pax Christi: “False. Today there is no mediation “

next

Next article

Rome, 29 occupied buildings close to evacuation: in the prefect’s list also Casapound and Spin Time

next

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

This is the benefit of doing five minutes of daily respiratory training

7 mins ago

They will investigate the health conditions of caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s on the Island

19 mins ago

UK airlines cancel flights over COVID at Easter

35 mins ago

World of medicine in mourning for the death of Dr. Caraffini

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button