Covid: three-week lockdown in the most affected areas and the Christmas Markets in Bavaria – World canceled

Bavaria, among the Laender currently most affected by Covid in Germany, tightens the measures: “The Christmas markets are all canceled“, furthermore the discos and bars must close again for the next three weeks. These are some of the measures announced by the president Markus Soeder, who held a press conference on the package of measures decided today in Munich. Soeder explained that 2G and 2G plus will be valid throughout the region and that the reduction of contacts for the unvaccinated will be prescribed.

“We need a hard emergency brake” in the areas of Bavaria most affected by Covid Soeder added announcing that it will be “all closed, until December 15”, except “schools and kindergartens which will be excluded from the closures”. These are the areas in which the weekly contagion index exceeds 1000 positive cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.

The situation in Germany “is extremely dramatic” as the Chancellor said Angela Merkel and for this “it is absolutely time to act”. Tighter restrictions for unvaccinated people announced. The 2G model will be applied, which partially excludes them from public life, in the event that the hospitalization rate rises above 3 on a regional level. The vaccination obligation for health personnel has also been decided. The Land of Saxony is moving towards partial lockdown until 15 December.

“The situation is serious, it is even more serious than last week. The dynamics of the infection have not been interrupted. In four weeks the incidence of the virus has quintupled”. The German health minister said so Jans Spahn who cited the anticovid measures decided yesterday that “they will be implemented and controlled”. “We are in a phase in which we should not rule out anything,” added Spahn, answering a question about why Germany does not immediately go into lockdown, in light of the drama of the pandemic situation.

There Russia recorded 1,254 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. The coronavirus crisis center reports this. The total death toll rose to 261,589. According to data from the crisis center, 2.83% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

From Monday it will be general lockdown in two Land of theAustria and in Slovakia the lockdown arrives for the unvaccinated. Cases are increasing in much of Europe, with Ireland, Benelux and Baltic countries in dark red.

L’Hungary today reported 11,289 new Covid infections, registering the record of infected in 24 hours from the beginning of the pandemic. The international media reported this, recalling that the country has a low vaccination rate compared to the rest of Europe with 60% of the population having completed the vaccination cycle with two doses, against an EU average of 66%.

The lockdown of people not vaccinated against Covid-19, as applied in Austria, “is not necessary in France“assured President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with La Voix du Nord, a local French newspaper.” The countries that close the unvaccinated – explains the French president – are those that have not instituted the green pass. This is a measure which, therefore, is not necessary in France. “” Instead, I think we must all become vaccination ambassadors. The words of public figures have limits, I see it. Help me to convince the reticent, those who have locked themselves up in a solitary distrust “.

About 60% of people currently hospitalized in intensive care for Covid in Spain “They are not vaccinated”: said the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, in an interview granted to public television Tve. According to the latest official data available, there are currently 457 Covid patients in Spanish intensive care units (an employment rate of 5%). “The territorial distribution (of unvaccinated and vaccinated inpatients) is not exactly the same”, specified the minister. “In some regions (the percentage) is higher, in others lower)”. However, according to Darias, the fundamental message does not change: “The vaccine protects”.

The Brazil recorded another 293 deaths and 12,301 new infections from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours: this was announced by the municipal and state health secretariats. The number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 612,144, while that of infections has reached 21,989,962. Meanwhile, according to data from the Ministry of Health reported by Agencia Brasil, 297.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered so far in the country of about 215 million inhabitants, of which 157.3 million concerning the first dose and 128.4 million the second or single dose (in Janssen’s case). In parallel, 11.5 million doses of reinforcement were also injected. In total, 360.6 million doses have been distributed to states and municipalities, with 349.9 million already delivered.