Covid, tight in Belgium: mandatory smartworking. New record of cases in Germany. And in Bavaria full intensive care

From Belgium to Germany, up to Austria. The European Union faces a new wave of coronavirus. After the Austrian decision to lockdown restricted to the unvaccinated, too Brussels has decided, after a surge in infections that has seen cases rise a 10 thousand in the week between 7 and 13 November, to apply a new squeeze, but without a generalized closure. In Berlin, however, it is new case record: in the last 24 hours 65,371 infections have been confirmed, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic and in Bavaria intensive care is already collapsing. More stringent measures also to enter Austria: for the unvaccinated, the rapid antigen test will no longer be enough, but a molecular swab will be mandatory.

Among the new measures applied in Belgium, the main one concerns the smartworking: from Saturday 20 November until 13 December it will be teleworking is compulsory for four days a week. Then the obligation should drop to three days. But not only. The mask must be worn indoors from the age of 10, but not at school, where other rules will apply. In addition, the so-called “Covid safe tickets plus” will be introduced in Belgian restaurants: in addition to the green pass, it will be mandatory to wear a mask while moving around the venue. New restrictions are also envisaged in discos: the dance halls will remain open but, to enter, in addition to the green pass, a DIY Covid test must be shown at the entrance without which you will have to dance wearing masks. The personal protective equipment, then, it is obligatory to return to the outside as well during events where a greater concentration of people is expected, such as i Christmas markets. “Extremely prudent measures”, said the premier Alexander De Croo, mainly due to the greater contagiousness of the virus which has led, for example, to “doubling the number of beds occupied in intensive care in a week”. The checks, the Minister of Health later said, Frank Vandenbroucke, “they will be serious”, also given the surge in infections: on Monday 15 November alone “over 19 thousand infections were detected”.

Germany is also facing a new spike in cases. The situation, as he stated yesterday Angela Merkel, “It’s dramatic” and the numbers “are scary”. In the last 24 hours they have been confirmed 65,371 new cases, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, and 264 deaths. The country’s 7-day incidence rate also increased, reaching 336.9, as explained by the Robert Koch Institute, in charge of monitoring the progress of the pandemic. In Bavaria the situation is getting worse. Because of saturation of intensive careand, a patient seriously affected by Covid-19 was transferred to Italy, in Merano, to receive the necessary treatment. This was reported by the information site Merkur, explaining, in fact, that the decision was determined by the fact that the beds available in the intensive care unit of the city of Freising are exhausted. The other hospitals in Bavaria had also run out of beds.

Meanwhile theAustria, after applying the measure of a lockdown to be applied only to those who are not vaccinated, runs even further for cover. From Monday a quick antigenic swab will no longer be enough to enter the country: non-vaccinated people must have a negative PCR, that is, a molecular test. Antigenic and antibody tests, in fact, will no longer be allowed. As communicated by the Euregio Tirolo Alto Adige Trentino on Facebook, there are exceptions for cross-border commuters (for reasons of work, school, study, family reasons or to visit your spouse): the quick swab will continue to be valid, but the validity time of the tests is drastically reduced. The molecular ones will be valid for 72 hours (and no longer for 7 days) while the antigenic ones will last only 24 hours, and no longer 48.

The situation does not appear to be better even outside the European Union. In South Korea, a record jump in infections was recorded: 3292 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. This is the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic. In fact, these days, across the country, over 500,000 young people are taking the entrance test for universities, a highly competitive exam considered fundamental, located in over 1300 sites across the nation.

Meanwhile, given the epidemiological situation, the Disney Cruise Line, a US shipping company owned by Disney specializing in thematic cruises, has decided that, in order to board its ships, even children aged 5 and over must have completed the vaccination process. On the other hand, younger children will need to show a negative swab in order to participate in the trip. The measure will take effect on January 13 and will affect both American and international tourists.