Covid, tired and resigned hospital doctors: the alarm launched by CIMO-FESMED











74











Exhausted by the trench warfare against Covid-19 that has engaged them for long periods in these two years of pandemic, doctors are ready to leave their jobs in public health. The Cimo-Fesmed Federation communicates this through a note, a trade union that represents about 18 thousand white coats and which in recent days has launched a survey on the mental state of doctors working in hospitals, 72% of whom would like to leave their jobs.

Covid, tired and resigned hospital doctors: the survey

These are the results that emerged from the survey promoted by the president of the union Guido Quici to detect mood in the ward, which was joined by 4,258 doctors from all over Italy. Overall, the study describes hospital doctors as “tired, demoralized, resigned and abandoned” reads the press release.

“After two years of emergency, hospital doctors deserve clear and concrete recognition. Immediately new management contract and hospital network reform ”said Quici.

The survey draws a picture of dissatisfaction on the part of white coats, forced to sacrifice their private life due to the shortcomings of the National Health System: 73% of doctors work more than stipulated in the contract (38 hours a week) and 20% of these are forced to work more than 48 hours a week, in violation of European legislation on working hours.

Covid, tired and resigned hospital doctors: the role of the pandemic

Covid-19 has aggravated the working conditions considered insufficient by health personnel. According to the survey, for 69% of doctors the pandemic had a major impact on their psychophysical stress and for 55% it jeopardized the safety of their families.



Maybe it might interest you Omicron variant when does it end? The turning point comes “in two to three weeks”: Crisanti makes a new prediction Andrea Crisanti made his predictions on the end of the Covid wave due to the Omicron variant and expressed himself on the vaccination obligation

Furthermore, 64% consider the occupational risk taken in the last two years to be “high”. And when hospital doctors are asked who they believe has really helped them to face this complex period, 57% answer “colleagues”, 24% “family and friends”, 8% “nobody”, yesonly 5% “the company and the institutions”.

While 72% of the interviewed staff, being able to go back, would choose the same studies that led them to the health profession, only 28% would continue to work in a public facility: the others would prefer to move abroad (for 26 % of cases), anticipate retirement (19%), work in a private facility (14%) or become self-employed (13%).

Doctors at work in intensive care

Covid, tired and resigned hospital doctors: the expectations of young people and more experienced doctors

70% of young people who have worked for less than 5 years had high expectations for the profession, but only 38% and 32% expected a lot, respectively, for their career and salary. Today, a few years later, the percentages drop dramatically to 11% for the profession, 2% for career prospects and 3% for salary

A much more pronounced perception among those who have worked in the NHS for several years: at the beginning of the profession, 83% of the most experienced doctors had high expectations for the profession, 50% aimed at advancing their career and 47% on an increase in pay. After at least 15 years, while 24% confirm that they have high expectations for the profession, only 14% and 2% continue to hope for a career and higher salaries.



<br />

